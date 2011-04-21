New Batman actors confirmed

Marion Cotillard and Joseph Gordon-Levitt sign up for the film

The French Oscar winner and the "500 Days Of Summer" actor will star in the new installment of the superhero movie.

Cotillard will play Bruce Wayne's pal Miranda Tate, whilst Gordon-Levitt will star as Gotham City policeman John Blake.

The two actors have already worked together in Inception, directed by Chris Nolan, who will also direct the new Batman film, The Dark Knight Rises.

The role of Bruce Wayne/Batman will be played once more by Christian Bale, whilst Anne Hathaway has been recruited as the new Catwoman.

The Dark Knight Rises is due for general release in July 2012.