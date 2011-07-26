New Bond Girl named

Actress Margarita Levieva will reportedly star in new James Bond film

The relatively unknown 31 year old is said to be the new Bond Girl who will co-star in the next Bond film with Daniel Craig.

The Russian actress has already had a role in films such as Adventureland with Kristen Stewart and The Lincoln Lawyer with Matthew McConaughey.

Levieva has yet to sing up to the 23d Bond movie, which starts shooting in October, but the film's producers are said to be keen to sign her up.

It was also revealed that the first ever Bond Girl, actress Linda Christian, passed away at her Palm Springs home in California, age 87 after a fight with colon cancer.

Christian, who was married to Hollywood star Tyrone Power, appeared in the 1954 TV adaptation of Casino Royale.