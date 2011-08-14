Sex and the City to return to TV

A new series of the popular show is in the pipeline

According to reports a new season of the hugely popular Sex and the City show is being made, after Sarah Jessica Parker has agreed to come back on board as executive producer.

The negative reviews of the film Sex and the City 2 film caused plans for a third one to be momentarily stalled.

The third movie installment was supposed to look at Carrie Bradshaw's life before becoming a famous columnist.

Carrie Bradshaw is played by Sarah Jessica Parker and it was said that the younger version of the protagonist was either going to be played by Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively or Julia Roberts' actress niece Emma.

However with the latest news that a new TV series of Sex and the City will soon go into production, the film unlikely to happen for another year.