New Year’s Day TV schedule 2025: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

31 December 2025, 06:00

The New Year's Day TV schedule sees the return of Traitors, and re-runs of classic films such as Shrek 2.
The New Year's Day TV schedule sees the return of Traitors, and re-runs of classic films such as Shrek 2. Picture: BBC/Dreamworks

By Giorgina Hamilton

Your full guide to everything airing on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1 and Channel 4 this January 1st, from The Traitors and The Night Manager to The Great New Year Bake Off.

A brand new year, the same trusted tradition: a day on the sofa with excellent TV. From family films and much-loved comedies to returning drama heavyweights like The Traitors and The Night Manager, the New Year’s Day schedules promise comfort, entertainment and a few surprises to kick off 2026 in style.

Here’s what’s on across BBC One, BBC Two, ITV1 and Channel 4 this New Year’s Day.

The second series of The Night Manager will be shown on BBC One on New Year's Day.
The second series of The Night Manager will be shown on BBC One on New Years' Day. Picture: BBC

New Year’s Day TV schedule 2025

BBC One

BBC One rings in the new year with a packed schedule of family films, festive favourites and big TV returns. From The Sound of Music and Minions for daytime viewing to the return of The Traitors and The Night Manager in the evening, it’s a strong start to 2026.

6.00am – Breakfast News

8.50am – Tiddler

9.15am – Film: Abominable (2019)

10.40am – Film: Minions – The Rise of Gru (2022)

12.00pm – Gladiators: Celebrity Special (2025)

1.00pm – BBC News at One (inc. London News)

1.30pm – Archbishop of Canterbury’s New Year Message

1.35pm – The Scarecrows’ Wedding

2.00pm – BBC Proms: The Traitors at the Proms

3.15pm – Film: The Sound of Music (1965)

6.00pm – BBC News at Six (inc. London News)

6.30pm – Wild London

7.30pm – EastEnders

8.00pm – The Traitors – Series 4, Episode 1

9.05pm – The Night Manager – Series 2, Episode 1

10.05pm – Mrs Brown’s Boys: Stormin’ Mammy

10.35pm – Shedites

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) will be shown in the afternoon on BBC Two.
Lawrence of Arabia (1962) will be shown in the afternoon on BBC Two. Picture: Getty

BBC Two

BBC Two welcomes 2026 with a mix of culture, comedy and classic cinema. From Lawrence of Arabia and the New Year’s Day Concert live from Vienna to quiz show favourites like Only Connect and University Challenge.

6.20am – Richard Osman’s House of Games: Festive Week 2 – Tuesday

6.50am – Richard Osman’s House of Games: Festive Week 2 – Wednesday

7.20am – Wild Horses, the Rockies and Me

8.20am – Weatherman Walking

8.50am – Film: Letter from an Unknown Woman (1948)

10.15am – New Year’s Day Concert: Live from Vienna 2026

12.45pm – Bargain Hunt: Furniture Special

1.30pm – Archbishop of Canterbury’s New Year Message

1.35pm – Escape to the Country (Cornwall)

2.35pm – Film: Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

6.05pm – Keeping Up Appearances: Sea Fever

7.05pm – Richard Osman’s House of Games: Festive Week 2 – Thursday

7.35pm – Celebrity Mastermind

8.05pm – Only Connect: Brews v Irregulars (Single Special)

8.35pm – University Challenge: Semi-Final 2

9.05pm – The Traitors: Uncloaked

9.35pm – Outnumbered: The School Run

10.05pm – QI: VG Part 1

10.40pm – Match of the Day

ITV1 will be showing Shrek 2 (2004) in on New Year's Day morning.
ITV1 will be showing Shrek 2 (2004) in on New Year's Day morning. Picture: Dreamworks

ITV1

ITV1 kicks off 2026 with a mix of family films, feel-good daytime TV and a strong evening line-up of drama and entertainment. From Shrek 2 and The Chase to a brand new series of Red Eye, to Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening: Christmas Special.

6.00am – The Chase: The Bloopers

7.00am – Film: Shrek 2 (2004)

8.40am – Love Your New Year’s Day with Alan Titchmarsh

10.15am – James Martin’s New Year’s Day

11.45am – Joe Wicks’ New Year’s Day

12.45pm – ITV Lunchtime News

1.00pm – ITV Racing Live: Cheltenham

3.40pm – ITV Evening News

4.00pm – Tipping Point: Lucky Stars

5.00pm – The Chase

6.00pm – Time is Money

7.00pm – Emmerdale

8.00pm – Coronation Street

9.00pm – Red Eye – Series 2, Episode 1

10.00pm – ITV News at Ten and Weather

10.15pm – Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening: Christmas Special

Classic episodes of Frasier will be shown on Channel 4.
Classic episodes of Frasier will be shown on Channel 4. Picture: CBS/Paramount

Channel 4

Channel 4 starts the new year with a cosy blend of comedy, property favourites and family films before ending the day with its trademark humour, withThe Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2025.

4.55am – George Clarke’s Old House, New Home

5.50am – Cheers: Strange Bedfellows (Part 1)

6.15am – Cheers: Strange Bedfellows (Part 2)

6.40am – Cheers: Strange Bedfellows (Part 3)

7.05am – Cheers: The Proposal

7.35am – The King of Queens (Pilot)

8.00am – The King of Queens: Fat City

8.25am – Everybody Loves Raymond: Meeting the Parents

8.55am – Everybody Loves Raymond: The Plan

9.25am – Frasier: Dinner Party

9.55am – Frasier: Taps at the Montana

10.30am – A Place in the Sun: Costa Blanca

11.30am – Four in a Bed: Fox and Hounds Inn

12.00pm – Four in a Bed: Milberry Green Meadows

12.30pm – Four in a Bed: The Lord Bute, Dorset

1.00pm – Four in a Bed: The Pocklington, Leicester

1.30pm – Four in a Bed: Payment Day

2.00pm – Channel 4 News

2.15pm – Film: Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

4.25pm – Film: Aladdin (2019)

6.40pm – The Great New Year Bake Off

8.00pm – Judi Dench: Shakespeare, My Family and Me

9.05pm – Gogglebox Festive Special

10.35pm – The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2025

