Why Harry Styles's One Direction bandmate Niall Horan won't attend Zoe Kravitz wedding

Niall Horan was asked about his upcoming social calendar and whether he would be attending Harry and Zoë’s reported wedding. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Niall Horan has addressed speculation surrounding Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz’s rumoured wedding and whether he'll be attending.

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More than a decade after One Direction first shot to global fame, the bond between its former members continues to draw attention, especially when it comes to their private lives, and now, potential weddings thanks to Harry Styles's proposal to girlfriend Zoë Kravitz.

Niall Horan has given a rare update on life, friendship and future celebrations, including comments that have now been interpreted as his first public reaction to rumours surrounding the first 1D wedding.

In an interview on May 14, Niall was asked about his upcoming social calendar and whether he would be attending Harry and Zoë’s reported wedding.

Niall Horan and Harry Styles formed a close friendship during their One Direction days. Picture: Getty

His response was immediate and not one One Direction fans would have expected considered their closeness in the band.

“Alright, no, no, no,” Niall said. “I am not going if that’s what you are asking.”

When the interviewer reacted with disappointment, Niall brushed it off with humour, adding: “I’m a busy man.”

Although the comment quickly sparked headlines, it came in the context of a wider conversation about upcoming celebrations in his own life.

Niall, who has been in a relationship with Amelia Woolley since 2021, explained that while he may not be attending that particular high-profile event, he does have several weddings on the horizon.

“I’ve got a couple of mates of mine that are getting married so that’s going to be very fun,” he added.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have been linked together since 2025. Picture: Getty

Before the wedding speculation came up, the interview had focused largely on music and friendships, particularly his continued support for Harry’s solo career following the end of One Direction.

The former bandmates, who rose to fame alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and the late Liam Payne, have all gone on to establish individual careers since the group went on indefinite hiatus in 2015.

Niall has previously made clear it that there is no animosity between the members, often speaking warmly about Harry’s music.

Earlier this year, he offered praise for Harry’s latest single 'Aperture' during an interview. He said: "I’m delighted for him. Complete like, change of sound but yeah it’s a banger, isn’t it? It’s gonna be great live."

He has often taken a similar approach when talking about his time in One Direction, speaking with both pride and disbelief about the group’s extraordinary rise to fame.

Harry Styles's girlfriend Zoe Kravitz is said to have deliberately kept her left hand out of view on the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

In a 2023 interview on Today, Niall reflected on the experience of sudden global fame. “The state of shock was always there,” he said.

“If you’re looking in, it must have looked crazy, and everybody’s going, ‘You’re in the biggest band!’ We were just having a great time. We always used to say we’re normal people doing an abnormal job, which is a good outlook to have.”

Despite the group’s split, interest in their relationships remains intense.

The moment Niall Horan surprises a superfan on Heart Breakfast

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have been linked since 2025, with engagement rumours intensifying after Zoë was seen wearing a large diamond ring earlier this year.

At a recent Met Gala appearance, attention was again drawn to Zoë’s jewellery choices and styling, with reports suggesting she deliberately kept her left hand out of view, including holding it in her pocket on the red carpet, to avoid drawing attention to the ring on that finger.

Still, there has been no official confirmation of any engagement, and the couple have remained tight-lipped.

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