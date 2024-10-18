Niall Horan pays moving tribute to 'amazing friend' One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

18 October 2024, 11:43

Niall Horan has paid tribute to Liam Payne
Niall Horan has paid tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

One Direction singer Niall Horan has shared a touching message following the death of former bandmate Liam Payne.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Niall Horan has paid tribute to his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne after his tragic death aged 31.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old wrote: "I’m absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn’t feel real.

"Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest soul in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.

"All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a lifetime.

"I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It's heartbreaking.

"My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear.

"Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you brother. Nialler."

Niall Horan wrote a moving tribute to Liam Payne
Niall Horan wrote a moving tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Instagram/Niall Horan

This comes after his fellow One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik released a joint statement saying they were 'heartbroken' by Liam's sudden passing.

The singers said: "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.- Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry."

One Direction released a joint statement following Liam Payne's passing
One Direction released a joint statement following Liam Payne's passing. Picture: Getty

Louis posted a separate tribute to Liam, writing on Instagram: "I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.

"I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for."

Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.

"And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam."

Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne shared a close bond
Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne shared a close bond. Picture: Getty

He continued: "A message to you Liam if you’re listening,

"I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours , reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.

"I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.

"I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.

"Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X"

Louis Tomlinson has paid tribute to Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson has paid tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Zayn also shared a touching tribute to his former bandmate, posting: "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.

"I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.

"Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f**** about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.

Zayn Malik wrote a moving message to One Direction bandmate Liam Payne
Zayn Malik wrote a moving message to One Direction bandmate Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

The 31-year-old added: "When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison,I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional. was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.

"I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever.

"There is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are.

"Love you bro."

One Direction were formed in 2010
One Direction were formed in 2010. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles posted: "I am truly devastated by Liam's passing.

"His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.

"Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.

"My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did. - Harry."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Viewers have been wondering when MAFS UK is on TV

When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained

Married at First Sight

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

Married at First Sight

David Walliams in 2018

David Walliams facts: Comedian's age, relationships, children, family and career explained

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's cast members are reportedly being told they will face a £10,000 fine if they reveal the outcome of their marriages

MAFS bosses to hit cast with '£10,000 fine' if they reveal show spoilers

Married at First Sight

Liam Payne and Cheryl were together for two years

Liam Payne and Cheryl's relationship timeline - a closer look at their surprise romance

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Polly is taking part in MAFS UK

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and weight loss explained

Married at First Sight

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Hannah is one of the brides on MAFS UK

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after

Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos, daughter, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Ross and Sacha are rumoured to have split since MAFS UK filming ended

What happened between Ross and Sacha from MAFS UK? Their dramatic split explained

Married at First Sight

Tributes have poured in for Liam Payne

Liam Payne tributes: One Direction bandmates, Robbie Williams, Olly Murs and more

Anna Kendrick is one of Hollywood's most loved movie and TV stars

Anna Kendrick facts: Woman of the Hour star's age, boyfriend and TV and movies revealed

Simon Cowell's age, family and career revealed

Simon Cowell facts: Britain’s Got Talent judge’s age, girlfriend, children and music career revealed
Harry Styles has remembered his friend and One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Harry Styles says he "will always miss" One Direction bandmate Liam Payne in emotional tribute
Zayn Malik in 2018

Zayn Malik facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, children, songs and family explained
Zayn Malik and Liam Payne

Liam Payne: One Direction star Zayn Malik pays tribute to "bro" bandmate in emotional letter
Louis Tomlinson has spoken out following Liam Payne's death

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson pays tribute to 'brother' Liam Payne after his shock death

Liam Payne has been remembered by his former One Direction bandmates

One Direction members pay tribute to Liam Payne following tragic death

MAFS UK saw Polly and Hannah clash

MAFS UK's Polly calls Hannah’s behaviour ‘disgusting’ in scathing statement

Married at First Sight

Louis Tomlinson has continued with his solo career since One Direction went on hiatus

Louis Tomlinson facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, children and family revealed
Rita Ora has remembered her friend Liam Payne following his tragic death at the age of 31

Rita Ora breaks down in tears on stage during emotional tribute to Liam Payne

Cheryl and Liam Payne are the proud parents of son Bear

Bear Grey Payne facts: Liam Payne's son's age, name meaning and who he looks like revealed

Liam Payne has dated women including Cheryl, Maya Henry and girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne ex-girlfriends and dating history including Maya Henry, Cheryl and Naomi Campbell
Niall Horan in 2023

Niall Horan facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, songs, family and career explained
Liam Payne in 2016

Liam Payne facts: One Direction singer's career, relationships, family and songs explained