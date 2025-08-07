Exclusive

Nick Jonas reveals the sweet family tradition he's carrying on for daughter Malti

7 August 2025, 16:34

Nick Jonas has revealed the cute tradition he is keeping up
Nick Jonas has revealed the cute tradition he is keeping up. Picture: Instagram/Nick Jonas

By Hope Wilson

The Jonas Brothers legend Nick Jonas has revealed the special tradition his parents created that he's passing on to his daughter Malti.

Nick Jonas as revealed the adorable way his parents celebrate the Jonas Brothers success and how he is doing the same thing for his three-year-old daughter Malti.

Joining Heart to chat about the Jonas Brothers new single 'No Time to Talk', Nick opened up about his connection with his family and siblings Joe, Kevin and Frankie in a game of Which Jonas Brother Knows Best?

During the game Nick revealed that he is a perfectionist of the group, Joe forces them to make TikToks all the time, Kevin is the most Christmas-obsessed, Frankie gives the best gifts, and disclosed the heartwarming way their parents celebrate their success.

After admitting none of the brothers keep any of their Jo Bro merchandise, Nick confessed that his mum and dad have a special way of showing off their sparkling career to their peers.

The Jonas Brothers parents are proud of their success
The Jonas Brothers parents are proud of their success. Picture: Getty

The star began: "My parents have memory boxes of all of us and you know things from our childhood and all that, but not so much career stuff.

"Although at their restaurant in North Carolina they have a hallway which they call a ‘Walk of Fame’ or something, and it’s all our memorabilia and record plaques and all that kind of stuff, it’s very sweet to see that."

He also revealed that he is carrying on a similar tradition with his daughter Malti, saying: "One of the things I’m doing now is I’m keeping a trunk where I can keep some memories in there. As you become a parent that becomes even more important."

Watch Nick Jonas speaking about the Jonas Bros here:

Nick Jonas plays 'Which Jonas Brother Knows Best'

This isn't the first time Nick has opened up about his connection with daughter Malti, telling PEOPLE: "The best part about being a dad for me and balancing things like this work stuff — and this is hardly work — is that you could feel like your coolest self on top of the world, and she just doesn't care at all."

He added: "She wants to play Moana and Maui with me, and that means more to me than anything else, is that time with her. And just the fact that I'm just Dad when I'm home, it means a lot."

Nick Jonas shares his daughter with wife Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas shares his daughter with wife Priyanka Chopra. Picture: Instagram/Nick Jonas

Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed Malti into the world in January 2022, with the actress writing on Instagram: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.

"We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

