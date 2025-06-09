Nick Knowles, 62, marries wife Katie, 34, in lavish ceremony

9 June 2025, 15:44

Nick Knowles has married Katie Knowles
Nick Knowles has married Katie Knowles. Picture: Instagram/Katie Knowles

By Hope Wilson

The TV presenter married his "soulmate" in a spectacular ceremony over the weekend.

Nick Knowles, 62, and his wife Katie Knowles, 34, have shared pictures from their wedding day on Saturday June 7 as the happy couple celebrate the occasion.

The pair tied the knot at Braxted Park in Essex as they exchanged vows in front of their family and friends. Katie posted photographs of their big day with the caption: "When you marry your soulmate 💕💕"

Katie started the day in an elegant blue and white gown before changing into a short white dress for her evening party, while Nick wore a pink blazer for the special moment.

Katie and Nick met back in 2021 and were introduced when Katie’s daughters became friends with Nick’s youngest son Eddie.

Nick Knowles and Katie Knowles wed in June
Nick Knowles and Katie Knowles wed in June. Picture: Instagram/Katie Knowles

The lovebirds became engaged in 2023, however they haven't had the easiest time in the public eye, with Katie often facing criticism for being a "gold digger."

Speaking about the abuse Katie has faced, Nick said in an interview with The Times: "Katie’s a mum of two, she’s super-intelligent, capable, within just eight months her lingerie brand was stocked by Next.

"But you just get people being properly vile. So you understand when she goes, ‘I don’t know if I want to be around this.'"

Katie Knowles and Nick Knowles met through their children
Katie Knowles and Nick Knowles met through their children. Picture: Instagram/Katie Knowles

They went on to add: "You have to be brave. You can’t let previous difficulties stop you falling in love, because you close yourself off to the possibility of being happy."

Nick was previously married to his first wife Gillian from 1996-2000 before tying the knot with Jessica Moor in 2012 and divorcing in 2017.

He shares children Tuesday and Charlie with his first wife and son Eddie with Jessica.

