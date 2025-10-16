Nick Mohammed age, children, wife, career and Instagram revealed

16 October 2025, 20:30

Nick Mohammed is an actor and comedian
Nick Mohammed is an actor and comedian. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Nick Mohammed, who is his wife, does he have children, what TV shows and movies has he been in and what is his Instagram?

Nick Mohammed has gained a legion of fans following his appearance on Celebrity Traitors which saw him trying to discover Jonathan Ross, Cat Burns and Alan Carr's true identity.

After starring in productions such as Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, Intelligence and The Martian, the comedian has managed to carve out a successful media career over the years, as well as touring the UK with his comedy shows.

As we watch Nick seek out the Traitors on TV, many fans are keen to learn more about his life away from the screen.

Here is everything you need to know about Nick Mohammed including his age, wife, children, career and Instagram.

Nick Mohammed starred in Celebrity Traitors
Nick Mohammed starred in Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

How old is Nick Mohammed?

Nick turned 45-years-old in 2025 and has been involved in show business for decades. Whilst studying Geophysics at Magdalene College, Cambridge, he joined the Cambridge Footlights comedy club which kickstarted his career.

Who is Nick Mohammed's wife?

The comedian is married to Becca Mohammed with the pair tying the knot in 2014. The couple met whilst studying at St Aidan’s College at Durham University after playing violin together in the orchestra.

Whilst they tend to keep their personal life private, Nick has admitted his wife is the funniest person he knows, telling the The Guardian: "Pretty much every day she’ll say something that makes me roar with laughter (which I’ll then secretly write down)."

Nick Mohammed is married to Becca Mohammed
Nick Mohammed is married to Becca Mohammed. Picture: Getty

Who are Nick Mohammed's kids?

Nick has three children, two boys and one girl, with his daughter being born in 2023. His son Fin made an appearance on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown with his dad where he showed off his impressive memory in a sweet skit.

Speaking about being a father, Nick admitted to The Guardian: "It’s mad, but wonderful. Like all new parents, we had zero clue. My wife is a teacher, so we thought: 'It won’t be that difficult.' Obviously it was – and still is – exhausting."

What TV shows and movies has Nick Mohammed been in?

The actor has appeared in TV programmes such as Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, Intelligence and Alma's Not Normal, as well as films including Christopher Robin, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and The Martian.

Nick Mohammed stars in Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed stars in Ted Lasso. Picture: Alamy

How tall is Nick Mohammed?

Nick stands at 1.64m which makes him 5ft 4in tall.

What is Nick Mohammed's Instagram?

Fans can follow Nick on Instagram @nickmohammedy where he often shares his career highlights as well as his upcoming tour dates.

