Nicola Coughlan has "no interest in body positivity" and calls comments on her size "boring"

5 March 2026, 14:59

Nicola Coughlan has pushed back against claims she should be described as 'plus-size',
Nicola Coughlan has pushed back against claims she should be described as 'plus-size'. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Penelope Bridgerton actress hits back at body size comments as she wants focus to remain on her roles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicola Coughlan has pushed back against claims she should be described as 'plus-size', revealing she was a size 8–10 while filming her widely discussed nude scenes for Netflix hit Bridgerton.

The Irish actress, 39, also said she finds the ongoing conversation about her body deeply frustrating, admitting she has little interest in being associated with body positivity campaigns.

Appearing on the cover of the April issue of ELLE UK, Nicola explained she had actually slimmed down before filming the intimate scenes that went viral during the third season of Bridgerton.

The Bridgerton star says she has ‘no interest in body positivity’
The Bridgerton star says she has ‘no interest in body positivity’. Picture: Getty

She said: “The thing I say sometimes that p****s people off is I have no interest in body positivity.”

Explaining her perspective, she added: “When I was a kid growing up, I never thought about that. I didn't look at actors and think about their bodies. So, I actually don't care.”

Nicola also reflected on the reaction to her appearance in the series, revealing that she had been exercising regularly before filming and had lost weight in preparation for the physically demanding scenes.

She said: “You know what was really bizarre was, when I was shooting that series, I was exercising a lot because I knew I had to, so I had lost a bunch of weight – I was probably a size 10 and one of the corsets was a size eight.”

Despite that, the actress was surprised to see her described as plus-sized by some viewers.

She added: “And then people talked about how I was plus size and I was like, ‘How f****d are we that I am the biggest woman you want to see on screen?’”

Nicola Coughlan filming intimate scenes for Bridgerton
Nicola Coughlan said she finds the ongoing conversation about her body deeply frustrating. Picture: Netflix

The star admitted that public attention on her body has sometimes overshadowed the months of work that go into bringing her characters to life.

Recalling an awkward encounter with a fan, she said: “I remember this really drunk girl once talking to me in a bathroom being like, ‘I loved [Bridgerton] because of your body.’ And started talking about my body, and I was like, ‘I want to die. I hate this so much…’

“It's really hard when you work on something for months and months of your life, you don't see your family, you really dedicate yourself and then it comes down to what you look like – it's so f*g boring.”

Polin Carriage Scene | Bridgerton | Netflix Philippines

Nicola first found widespread fame starring in Derry Girls before landing her breakout role in Bridgerton, and she has previously admitted she was determined not to become typecast after the sitcom’s huge success.

Meanwhile, the star is currently appearing on stage in a revival of The Playboy of the Western World at National Theatre alongside her former Derry Girls co-star Siobhán McSweeney.

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Harry Styles has spoken publicly about the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne for the first time

Harry Styles breaks silence on Liam Payne’s death: “I have such strong feelings around it”

Jeremy Clarkson teased a tragic storyline for Clarkson's Farm season five.

Jeremy Clarkson hints at heartbreaking storyline for Clarkson's Farm season five

TV & Movies

Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone left the All Stars villa as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Are Love Island All Stars couple Lucinda and Sean still together?

Love Island

Heart Breakfast's Jamie and Amanda quizzed Ruth on her love life.

Ruth Langsford opens up about her dating life and reveals she's 'ready for romance'

Celebrities

One Tree Hill has debuted on Netflix for the first time

One Tree Hill cast then and now as show debuts on Netflix

TV & Movies

David and Victoria extended an olive branch to Brooklyn on social media.

David and Victoria Beckham share heartfelt messages to Brooklyn as they break silence

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have sparked dating rumours after being photographed at the same hotel

Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton secretly dating?

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian selfie

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Lewis Hamilton's latest relationship milestone is the cutest

Belle Hassan updated fans on her relationship with Harrison Solomon.

Love Island’s Belle brands Harrison 'a bad idea' after sharing shock relationship update

Love Island

Love Island All Stars couple Leanne and Scott came third overall

Are Love Island All Stars couple Leanne and Scott still together?

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Love Island All Stars couple Jessy Potts and Tommy Bradley left the villa together

Love Island All Stars couple Tommy Bradley and Jessy Potts split - here's why

Love Island

The stars are back on the pitch as Soccer Aid for UNICEF returns for its 20th anniversary match (L to R: Robbie Williams, Joe Marler and Olly Murs)

Soccer Aid 2026: Line up, date, kick off time and how to get tickets for charity match

Clarkson's Farm have introduced a new animal to their farm for 2026

Clarkson's Farm confirms new Diddly Squat member for 2026

Harry Styles has his first Netflix special confirmed

Harry Styles confirms exciting Netflix Special to air in just days

TV & Movies

Kelly Osbourne has spoken out against what she called “cruel and dehumanising” online abuse.

Kelly Osbourne hits back at "cruel and dehumanising" comments after BRIT Awards appearance

Jim Carrey, now 64, has kept a relatively low profile in recent years.

Why do people think Jim Carrey isn't real after award show appearance?

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne took to the stage at the 2026 BRIT Awards tonight (February 28) to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne accept BRIT Award for Ozzy before Robbie Williams tribute

Mark Ronson delivered an emotional tribute to the late Amy Winehouse as he accepted the Outstanding Achievement award at the 2026 BRIT Awards

Mark Ronson pays tribute to Amy Winehouse in BRIT Awards speech and performance: 'She changed my life'
The BRIT Awards is back for 2026 with a brand new statue design

BRIT Awards 2026 statue design holds special meaning

Music

St Paul's in spring alongside a picture of bright daffodils

What's the weather forecast for March? Met Office predicts 'above normal' temperatures

Weather

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces BST Hyde Park shows for 2026: Tickets and dates revealed

Chad Michael Murray is back in 2024 with another Christmas movie

Chad Michael Murray facts: Actor's age, wife, children and movies

Olivia Dean has had a huge rise in fame in the past year

Olivia Dean facts: Age, family, boyfriend and how she got famous revealed

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Events

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about the darker side of growing up in the spotlight, questioning why she wasn't more protected as a child star (pictured)

Lindsay Lohan asks ‘why didn’t anyone protect me more?’ as she reflects on life as a child star
Jesy Nelson has melted fans’ hearts after sharing a touching clip of one of her twin daughters laughing

Jesy Nelson melts hearts with video of giggling daughter as she opens up about SMA struggle