Nicola looking forward to Girls Aloud reunion

But singer says all band members' influences need to be taken into account for next album

Roberts can't wait for the girls to get back together at the end of the year.

The singer said she's looking forward to spending time with Harding, Cole, Walsh and Coyle, saying that the drama makes things fun.

She also said that their new material will have to take into account the singers' different musical influences and her ultimate dream would be to do a duet with Eminem.