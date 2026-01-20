Nicola Peltz Beckham facts: Age, movies, family and how she become famous

20 January 2026, 14:02

Nicola Peltz is centre of the Beckham family feud
Nicola Peltz is centre of the Beckham family feud. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

What does Nicola Peltz's family do and how are they billionaires? Here's everything you need to know from her siblings and parents to her family net worth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicola Peltz Beckham is all anyone can talk about right now after husband Brooklyn Beckham stepped forward to share his side of the on-going family feud - but who exactly is Nicola Peltz and how did she become famous?

Originally born in New York, but now living in Los Angeles with her husband, Nicola is the daughter of businessman and investor Nelson Peltz.

Carving out a career for herself, she soon become a household name when she took on her modelling and acting career starring in some hugely popular movies.

Along with her celebrity friendship circle and her relationship with Victoria and David Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn, she has become famous all over the globe.

Currently centre of the famous Beckham family fall out, we take a closer look at Nicola and who she is including her age, Instagram, net worth and all the movies she's appeared in.

Nicola Peltz is married to Brooklyn Beckham
Nicola Peltz is married to Brooklyn Beckham. Picture: Getty

Who is Nicola Peltz?

Age: 31

From: New York

Instagram: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Nicola Peltz is originally from Upper State in New York, where she grew up with her large family but now lives in LA. She also has strong family ties in Florida.

She has a huge passion for acting, starring in some big Hollywood movies, and is also a model and director.

When she's not busy working with the camera, she's also a passionate animal rescue advocate, she even has her own shelter, Yogi's House in LA.

How did Nicola Peltz become famous and what movies has she been in?

Nicola rose to fame for her acting credentials with one of her biggest roles being in the Transformers movie Age of Extinction. She's also starred in Bates Motel, the prequel to Psycho.

She recently confirmed on Instagram she had an integral part of new indie movie, Prima, which is in production. Sharing the new movie news, she wrote: "I'm truly honoured that this incredible cast and crew came together for Prima.

"It still feels unreal that my wildest dreams came true - that these extraordinarily talented creatives joined forces to bring to life a story that first began in my dreams."

Nicola Peltz is the daughter of an American billionaire
Nicola Peltz is the daughter of an American billionaire. Picture: Getty

Who are Nicola Peltz's parents and siblings?

Nicola is from a very large family where she has six brothers and one sister. She is the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz who have been married since 1985.

Nicola has spoken previously about how inspired she is by her parents and their love for one another, she told Byrdie: "Anyone who has been married for a long time, it's such a beautiful thing. My parents, their love inspires me every day. It sounds cheesy, but that’s how I feel."

One of eight children, Nicola is perhaps the daughter with the biggest profile but two of her older brothers are also well-known. Matthew, her oldest brother, works with their father at their investment firm and Will is also an actor, starring in Unfriended and Men, Women and Children.

Brother Brad is a retired hockey player, Diesel is also an entrepreneur but in the tech industry and older sister Brittany has her own interior design studio.

She also has younger twin brothers who are into ice hockey too while also attended business school.

What is Nicola Peltz and her family's net worth?

It's no secret that Nicola's father is a billionaire businessman with a reported net worth of $1.6billion. He is the founding parter of Trian Fund, a hedge fund management firm and also has multiple other businesses.

With this factor, and her own career, Nicola is worth around £37million. This is compared to husband Brooklyn Beckham's £16million.

How long has Nicola Peltz been married to husband Brooklyn Beckham?

Nicola and Brooklyn have been married since April 2022 where they tied the knot at her family home in Florida. They have since renewed their vows in summer 2025 after Brooklyn revealed he wanted to make happier memories.

Brooklyn said: "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

