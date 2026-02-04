Nicola Peltz's dad breaks silence on Brooklyn Beckham family feud

4 February 2026, 11:00

Nelson Peltz has broken his silence on the family feud with the Beckhams
Nelson Peltz has broken his silence on the family feud with the Beckhams. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Billionaire Nelson Peltz reveals his verdict on Nicola and Brooklyn's marriage following shock confession.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brooklyn Beckham released a scathing statement about parents Victoria and David in January 2026 and while they have yet to respond, Nicola Peltz's father has officially broken his silence.

Nelson Peltz was quizzed on the Beckham's family feud at a global finance event where he gave his stance on the matter while complimenting his daughter and son-in-law.

Speaking to WSJ Invest Live in Palm Beach, the billionaire businessmen said: "My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story and that’s not for coverage here today."

Not keen to add any more issues for David and Victoria Beckham in the on-going feud with their son, he went on to add: "I’ll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together."

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz wearing white at an event
Brooklyn Beckham released a statement against his family in January 2026. Picture: Getty

At the beginning of the year, the Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn finally confirmed he was no longer talking to his parents, two brothers Romeo and Cruz and sister Harper, as he admitted he "did not want to reconcile".

He went on to list all the reasons they had fallen out which included wedding dress design issues, making wife Nicola feel uncomfortable, an "inappropriate wedding dance" and brand Beckham contract disputes.

Brooklyn shocked the world with his confession which he finished: "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

So far, none of the Beckham family have responded to the accusations and Brooklyn and Nicola have remained silent ever since.

David and Victoria Beckham have kept their silence following their son's statement
David and Victoria Beckham have kept their silence following their son's statement. Picture: Getty

It's also been reported Nicola and Brooklyn are currently in talks to sell the video rights to their second wedding.

The couple threw another ceremony three years after their original wedding as they wanted to "create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness". None of the Beckham family were invited.

