Nicola Roberts £100,000 makeover

It's reported that the Girls Aloud star has splashed out on designer clothes, new teeth and hair for her new look.

The singer has admitted she felt like the "ugly one" and since the band have taken a break she has transformed her look.

She's reportedly spent a over £90,000 on a brand new wardrobe including top names like Chanel and Vivienne Westwood and was seen at a number of catwalk shows during London Fashion Week brushing up on the latest trends to launch her own clothing line.

