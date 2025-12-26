Nicola Roberts, 40, reveals she's five months pregnant with first child with surprise bump picture

26 December 2025, 14:09

Nicola Roberts announced she was pregnant on Christmas Day.
Nicola Roberts announced she was pregnant on Christmas Day. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Girls Aloud singer shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing she’s five months pregnant with fiancé Mitch Hahn.

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts has revealed she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Mitch Hahn.

The 40-year-old singer shared the happy news on Instagram on Christmas Day, posting a stunning photo proudly showing her growing bump.

The picture captured a glowing Nicola cradling her stomach in front of a Christmas tree as she reflected on the special moment.

In her caption, Nicola wrote: “Mitch and I have had the most magical Christmas Day sharing the most precious news with our families. We’ve been keeping a secret. We are five months pregnant! We can’t wait to meet our little one in the spring x”

The couple’s announcement was quickly met with love from celebrity friends, with Rochelle Humes commenting: “The best news ever ❤️ congratulations gang ✨”

Jessie Ware added: “Amazing babe! Congrats ❤️❤️❤️.”

Laura Whitmore sent well wishes to the couple, writing: “Congrats to you both! The best news x.”. Picture: Nicola Roberts/Instagram

Nicola and Mitch, 37, got engaged a year ago during a romantic getaway to the south of France.

She first debuted her dazzling engagement ring on stage at Brighton Pride last summer, shortly after the proposal.

Nicola and Mitch, 37, got engaged a year ago during a romantic getaway to the south of France (pictured). Picture: Nicola Roberts/Instagram

According to reports, Mitch proposed in July 2024 while the pair were enjoying their French holiday.

A source told The Sun: “Nicola has met her soulmate in Mitch. She couldn’t be happier.”

Mitch, an accountant and semi-professional footballer, was first seen publicly with Nicola at Elton John’s concert in June 2022.

He previously played for Essex club Grays Athletic and captained Team Great Britain at the European Maccabi Games in Israel.

The 40-year-old Girl Aloud singer (pictured far left) shared the happy news on Instagram on Christmas Day. Picture: Getty

Before finding love with Mitch, Nicola was in a long-term relationship with Charlie Fennell, which ended in 2013 after six years together.

Now five months along, the singer and her fiancé are set to welcome their baby in the spring.

