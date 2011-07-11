Nicola wants Kate to perform with Girls Aloud

Roberts would Kate Middleton to join the band onstage

Nicola Roberts has admitted that she's a fan of Kate Middleton and would love for the Duchess to join Girls Aloud on stage.

The singer rubbished rumours that the Girls will be playing the Olympics next year, but said that they would love to play the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

"Oh my God, we need to get on that (the Jubilee)" said Nicola in an interview with The Daily Star "I absolutely love Kate Middleton and I really want to meet her. We could get her up and do a little number. Wonder what she sings like? We can show her a few moves."

Nicola is currently promoting her new solo single, "Beat Of My Drum".