Nicole denies engagement rumours

Nicole Scherzinger has contradicted her father's comments that she is due to wed Lewis Hamilton.

Alfonso Valiente recently told The Mail on Sunday the Formula One driver proposed after four years of dating.



He described his "future son-in-law" as "a really nice, down-to-earth-guy".



Alfonso added, "He is sincere and he and my daughter seem genuinely happy together. Lewis is a really good guy. When they came to visit, we hired them a Jeep because he had never driven one before."



However, there have been denials of a proposal from both parties.



Nicole, who recently replaced Cheryl Cole in the US version of The X-Factor said on twitter: “Lewis and I woke up this morning and read we were engaged! Sorry to disappoint u all but its not true:)”



A spokesperson for Hamilton also denied the engagement in a statement to the Mail.



What?! But we’ve already bought our hat!