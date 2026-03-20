Is Nicole Kidman dating Simon Baker? Everything we know about her rumoured new love

20 March 2026, 16:07

Nicole Kidman has reportedly shared a close connection with Simon Baker
Nicole Kidman has reportedly shared a close connection with Simon Baker. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From longtime friendship to red-carpet moments, Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker’s bond sparks speculation about romance following her divorce from Keith Urban.

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Nicole Kidman, recently navigating life after her divorce from Keith Urban, has been reportedly sharing a close connection with fellow Aussie, Simon Baker.

The pair, co-stars in the crime drama Scarpetta, were seen holding hands on the red carpet during the film’s New York premiere on March 3, prompting speculation about their bond.

After the screening, they were photographed entering the after-party together, suggesting their on-screen chemistry may extend off-screen as well.

Their collaboration is especially noteworthy because Nicole personally recommended Simon for the role of FBI profiler Benton Wesley, while she plays forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta.

Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker are co-stars in the crime drama Scarpetta
Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker are co-stars in the crime drama Scarpetta. Picture: Getty

"We have known each other for a huge portion of our lives. I've always wanted to do something substantial with Simon," Nicole told The Daily Telegraph.

She added: "And so, it was me going, 'would you please, please, do this with me?' And he was at a time in his life when he could, when he could make decisions to be away from home and do things that took his fancy, and so it was kind of kismet. He said yes to me."

When asked about their on-screen kissing scenes, Simon kept it light: "I don't kiss and tell." According to Woman’s Day, Nicole emphasised their strong connection: "Our chemistry just vibrates."

Simon explained he was able to separate their decades-long friendship from the romantic aspects of their roles.

"I think any awkwardness about the friendship is quickly pushed aside. That's the great thing about our job. We don't spend time over-analysing things — we just get on with it, throw everything into the pot and see what we can make of it," he said.

Nicole Kidman and rumoured boyfriend Simon Baker
Nicole Kidman has always spoken fondly of their friendship and connection. Picture: Getty
Simon Baker and Nicole Kidman pictured in 2017.
Simon Baker and Nicole Kidman pictured in 2017. Picture: Getty

Talking about their history together, Simon reflected on what it was like kissing Nicole: "It's kind of strange. I think the first time we did it, we both sort of went, 'OK, whatever.'"

Nicole added: "We've kissed on the cheek before. We've hugged a lot. We've lived in the same house. And you know, the woman I grew up with, he was married to for a substantial part of his life … 29 years, so we are just the same person."

Their connection extends beyond work. Nicole is the godmother to Simon and his ex-wife Rebecca Rigg’s son, Harry Friday Baker, 22.

Despite their decades-long friendship, Scarpetta marks only the second time they have worked together on a project.

(L to R) Nicole's ex-husband Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker pictured in 2013.
(L to R) Nicole's ex-husband Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker pictured in 2013. Picture: Getty

The news of Nicole's possible new romance comes after she spoke publicly about her divorce from Keith Urban, following the end of their marriage last year.

The Oscar-winning actor, 58, addressed the split in a wide-ranging interview with Variety, published on March 11, where she discussed both her upcoming projects and the personal changes she has experienced over the past year.

When asked how she has been coping since separating from Keith Urban, Nicole said: "I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good."

She added that her main focus has been keeping stability for her family: "What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect.

"I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

Nicole and Keith Urban first met in 2005, married the following year, and spent nearly two decades together before she filed for divorce in September 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

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