Nicole Kidman breaks silence on Keith Urban divorce: "Moving forward"

12 March 2026, 12:11

Nicole Kidman has spoken publicly for the first time about her divorce from Keith Urban following the end of their marriage last year.
Nicole Kidman has spoken publicly for the first time about her divorce from Keith Urban following the end of their marriage last year. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The actress says she is focusing on her daughters after finalising her divorce from the country star earlier this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicole Kidman has spoken publicly for the first time about her divorce from Keith Urban following the end of their marriage last year.

The Oscar-winning actor, 58, addressed the split during a wide-ranging interview with Variety, published on March 11, where she discussed both her upcoming projects and the personal changes she has experienced over the past year.

When asked how she has been coping in the months since separating from Keith Urban, Nicole responded: "I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good."

She explained that her main focus has been maintaining stability for her family.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ended their marriage in 2025 after nearly two decades together.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ended their marriage in 2025 after nearly two decades together. Picture: Getty

"What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that," she said.

"Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ended their marriage in 2025 after nearly two decades together.

The couple first met in 2005 and married the following year, going on to spend almost 20 years together before Kidman filed for divorce in September 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

They share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, and have said they remain focused on co-parenting their children moving forward.

According to court documents filed in Davidson County, Tennessee, the pair cited marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending their marriage.
According to court documents filed in Davidson County, Tennessee, the pair cited marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending their marriage. Picture: Getty

According to court documents filed in Davidson County, Tennessee, the pair cited marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending their marriage.

They had already reached an agreement over the division of their personal assets.

Under the settlement, Nicole was granted primary custody of their daughters at her home in Nashville, while both parents will continue to share responsibility for major decisions affecting their children.

In the months since the divorce, Kidman’s personal life has continued to attract attention, with reports suggesting she has grown closer to longtime friend John Travolta, sparking speculation the two single actors could be dating.

During the interview, she also reflected on a quieter period in her life last year when her public profile temporarily slowed.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, (pictured)
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, (pictured). Picture: Getty

After being asked whether every year seems to become “the year of Nicole Kidman,” she replied: "Well, not last year. I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell."

But the actress suggested she is now ready to move forward. "Now I’m in a place of saying, '2026. Here we go.' I have Practical Magic with [Sandra Bullock]. I’ll be in full witch mode."

Looking ahead, Kidman said her immediate priorities involve spending more time with her children rather than taking on new creative roles behind the camera.

Although she has occasionally considered directing, she said the timing has not felt right.

"I’ve circled it. But then I’ve been too busy or too tired. There are still things I want to do as an actor. I want to do theatre again," she explained.

Does Zendaya know how tennis actually works now? 🎾

Nicole noted she has previously appeared on Broadway and in London’s West End but would also be interested in smaller productions in the future.

"I’ve done Broadway and the West End a couple of times. But I’m interested in off-Broadway and even some regional theatre at some point, like in Chicago. Those things are different and exciting; you just need to get your children to a certain age to be able to do it."

For now, however, her focus remains firmly at home. "Right now is not the time for me to do that; I’ve got to take care of these kids. That’s sort of in my 'Future' folder. I’ve got to fill this summer with kid stuff."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Love Island's Millie clears up the confusion around her friendship with Lucinda

Love Island All Star's Millie finally addresses friendship issues with Lucinda

Love Island

Fans of the The Pussycat Dolls were treated to a major surprise on Heart Breakfast this morning (March 12)

The Pussycat Dolls explain meaning behind their 'Forever' reunion tour name

The Pussycat Dolls are back for 2026

The Pussycat Dolls then and now - all the members through the years

Music

Pussycat Dolls are back!

Pussycat Dolls PCD Forever tour 2026: Dates, tickets, venues and support acts revealed

MAFS Australia 2026 has welcomed Danny and Bec to the romantic experiement

Are MAFS Australia's Danny and Bec still together?

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia introduced Brook and Chris together

Are MAFS Australia's Brook and Chris still together?

Married at First Sight

Instant sparks flew between Stella and Filip on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS couple Bec and Danny got off to a rocky start.

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

Married at First Sight

Ankita and Micah were axed from MAFS season 13.

MAFS Australia 2026 couple 'deleted' from show despite filming wedding and honeymoon

Married at First Sight

Mel and Luke got off to a disastrous start.

MAFS Australia bride Mel reveals wedding day disaster that wasn't shown on TV

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

MAFS couple Mel and Luke didn't have an instant connection on their wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

Married at First Sight

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal tied the knot during this year's MAFS Australia.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

Married at First Sight

Leigh-Anne Pinnock addressed Jesy Nelson's twins' devastating disease.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock vows to 'always be there' for Jesy Nelson following twins' 'heartbreaking' diagnosis

Celebrities

MAFS fans react to the very first weddings of season 13.

MAFS Australia fans react to first weddings and beg one groom to 'run' from 'red flag' bride

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia 2026 is back on TV in the UK

What nights is Married At First Sight Australia on? TV schedule revealed

Married at First Sight

Alissa Fay and David Momoh were matched and married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia Rachel and Steven are looking for a partner after more than a decade single

Are MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven still together?

Married at First Sight

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up confirmed for 2026

Harry Styles got reflective on his life while writing his latest album, Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally

Harry Styles changes views on marriage as he explains American Girls lyrics

Music

Tana Ramsay has made a new career path for herself

Gordon Ramsay "fully supportive" of wife Tana's surprising career change

MAFS Australia contestant Gia Fleur is hoping it will be second time lucky with this marriage

MAFS Australia's Gia Fleur - age, job, daughter and ex-husband revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia has welcomed reality TV regular Scott to the experiement

MAFS Australia's Scott McCristal - age, job, reality TV past and ex-wife controversy revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia is hoping to heal bride Alissa's heart after a recent break up

MAFS Australia's Alissa Fay - age, job, ex-boyfriend and social media career revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia 2026 is welcoming David to the experiment to help him get past his 'playboy' status

MAFS Australia's David Momah - age, job, side hustles and dating history revealed

Married at First Sight

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight Australia 2026.

MAFS Australia 2026 cast revealed – meet series 13's brides and grooms

Married at First Sight

Look Mum No Computer is the UK Eurovision entrant

Who is the UK's Eurovision entry Look Mum No Computer? Real name, age, career and more