Nicole Kidman breaks silence on Keith Urban divorce: "Moving forward"

Nicole Kidman has spoken publicly for the first time about her divorce from Keith Urban following the end of their marriage last year. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The actress says she is focusing on her daughters after finalising her divorce from the country star earlier this year.

The Oscar-winning actor, 58, addressed the split during a wide-ranging interview with Variety, published on March 11, where she discussed both her upcoming projects and the personal changes she has experienced over the past year.

When asked how she has been coping in the months since separating from Keith Urban, Nicole responded: "I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good."

She explained that her main focus has been maintaining stability for her family.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ended their marriage in 2025 after nearly two decades together. Picture: Getty

"What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that," she said.

"Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ended their marriage in 2025 after nearly two decades together.

The couple first met in 2005 and married the following year, going on to spend almost 20 years together before Kidman filed for divorce in September 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

They share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, and have said they remain focused on co-parenting their children moving forward.

According to court documents filed in Davidson County, Tennessee, the pair cited marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending their marriage. Picture: Getty

According to court documents filed in Davidson County, Tennessee, the pair cited marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending their marriage.

They had already reached an agreement over the division of their personal assets.

Under the settlement, Nicole was granted primary custody of their daughters at her home in Nashville, while both parents will continue to share responsibility for major decisions affecting their children.

In the months since the divorce, Kidman’s personal life has continued to attract attention, with reports suggesting she has grown closer to longtime friend John Travolta, sparking speculation the two single actors could be dating.

During the interview, she also reflected on a quieter period in her life last year when her public profile temporarily slowed.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, (pictured). Picture: Getty

After being asked whether every year seems to become “the year of Nicole Kidman,” she replied: "Well, not last year. I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell."

But the actress suggested she is now ready to move forward. "Now I’m in a place of saying, '2026. Here we go.' I have Practical Magic with [Sandra Bullock]. I’ll be in full witch mode."

Looking ahead, Kidman said her immediate priorities involve spending more time with her children rather than taking on new creative roles behind the camera.

Although she has occasionally considered directing, she said the timing has not felt right.

"I’ve circled it. But then I’ve been too busy or too tired. There are still things I want to do as an actor. I want to do theatre again," she explained.

Nicole noted she has previously appeared on Broadway and in London’s West End but would also be interested in smaller productions in the future.

"I’ve done Broadway and the West End a couple of times. But I’m interested in off-Broadway and even some regional theatre at some point, like in Chicago. Those things are different and exciting; you just need to get your children to a certain age to be able to do it."

For now, however, her focus remains firmly at home. "Right now is not the time for me to do that; I’ve got to take care of these kids. That’s sort of in my 'Future' folder. I’ve got to fill this summer with kid stuff."