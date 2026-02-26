Are Nicole Kidman and John Travolta dating? Everything we know so far

Nicole Kidman and John Travolta have reconnected, sparking tabloid speculation about a possible romance. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Longtime friends Nicole Kidman and John Travolta have reconnected following their recent breakups, sparking speculation about a possible relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nicole Kidman and John Travolta have recently reconnected, sparking tabloid speculation about a possible romance between the two Hollywood stars.

The pair, who have known each other for decades, have reportedly sparked up communication again following both of their recent personal losses.

Travolta, aged 71, lost his wife Kelly Preston to breast cancer in 2020 and has spent the years since quietly raising their two younger children, Ella Bleu, 25, and Benjamin, 15.

Nicola Kidman finalised her divorce from Keith Urban in January 2026. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Kidman, aged 58, finalised her divorce from Keith Urban in January after 19 years of marriage.

Sources suggest the pair have offered each other support during these challenging times, reigniting the closeness they once shared decades ago.

According to Heat Magazine, an insider explained: “John and Nicole bonded decades ago when she was with Tom [Cruise, Nicole’s first husband].

"They lost touch for a long time but they reconnected not too long ago so when John heard the news about her and Keith splitting up he called Nicole right away.

John Travolta and Nicole Kidman have known each other for decades. Picture: Getty

"He’s someone who really knows how to listen, and she knows she can trust him to keep everything she says in confidence.

"They talk quite a lot now; it’s very sweet and means a lot to Nicole that he cares enough to show his support by checking in.”

National Enquirer also reports that John has provided Nicole with a “shoulder to cry on” amid her divorce.

“John understands better than most what it’s like to have your private life pulled apart in public [and is] able to give her a lot of great advice on how to get through this,” said a source.

John Travolta lost his wife Kelly Preston to breast cancer in 2020. Picture: Getty

“They talk quite a lot now. It’s very sweet and means a lot to Nicole that he cares enough to show his support by checking in.”

The pair’s friendship has reportedly raised eyebrows among those close to Travolta though.

Thee insider added that people close to John are questioning his feelings because he's always so "upbeat after they have their chats".

It's reported John denies it a calls her a "wonderful friend".

Both stars share long and successful careers that have occasionally intersected. Travolta enjoyed career-defining roles in Grease, Saturday Night Fever, Pulp Fiction, and Face/Off, while Kidman rose to international fame in the 1990s with films such as Days of Thunder and To Die For.

Their shared experiences in Hollywood and the challenges of maintaining privacy in the public eye appear to have strengthened their bond.

While the relationship remains officially platonic, insiders suggest Nicole has always admired John and the pair may explore professional collaborations.

READ MORE: