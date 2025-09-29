Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split after 20 years of marriage

29 September 2025, 22:45 | Updated: 29 September 2025, 22:51

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly broken up after a 19-year marriage.

Oscar-winner Nicole, 58 and country singer Keith, 57, are said to have ended their marriage, according to the Daily Mail and other publications.

Sources close to the pair have claimed that they have been estranged recently due to their busy schedules, though there's still a chance of a reunion.

The Australian couple are parents to daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Kidman was previously married to actor Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, with the former couple adopting two children.

She and Urban were last seen together in May 2025 at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards.

However, it was reported in September that Kidman was living in a stately London home away from the singer, while filming the Practical Magic sequel.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman in 2024
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman in 2024. Picture: Getty

The couple first met at 'G'Day LA', a Hollywood event promoting Australia, in January 2005, and they began dating six months later.

They married in June 2006 at the Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel in the grounds of St Patrick's Estate, Manly, in Sydney.

They have yet to officially comment on the reports.

