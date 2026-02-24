Nigel Barker facts: Top Model star's age, career, family, net worth and where he is now

Nigel Barker became famous as a judge on America's Next Top Model. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From London beginnings to America’s Next Top Model and beyond, here’s what you need to know about Nigel Barker’s life and work.

Nigel Barker, the British fashion photographer and former model, is back in the spotlight with a new documentary examining the legacy of America’s Next Top Model.

Best known for his 17 seasons as a judge and photographer on the hit reality series, Nigel has become a familiar face in both fashion and television.

But where did Nigel Barker come from, and how did he go on to join Tyra Banks as a judge on one of the most famous reality shows ever made?

Read on for everything you need to know about Nigel Barker.

Nigel Barker is best known for his long-running role as a judge and photographer on America’s Next Top Model alongside Tyra Banks (pictured). Picture: Getty

Who is Nigel Barker?

Age: 53 (born 27 April 1972)

From: London, England

Instagram: @nigelbarker

Nigel Barker is an English fashion photographer, television personality, author, and filmmaker, best known for his long-running role as a judge and photographer on America’s Next Top Model.

Born in London to a Sri Lankan mother and a Portuguese-English father, Barker grew up with several siblings and attended Bryanston School in Dorset.

Nigel Barker modelling for Donna Karen in 1004 (pictured). Picture: Getty

He began his career as a model after being a finalist on a televised modelling competition, eventually working in London, Milan, Paris, and New York.

His early experience in front of the camera would later inform his successful career behind it.

Best known for his 17 seasons as a judge and photographer on the hit reality series, Nigel has become a familiar face in both fashion and television. Picture: Getty

Nigel Barker’s photography career

After stepping away from modelling, Nigel established himself as a fashion photographer.

In 1996, he launched StudioNB in Manhattan, New York, and began shooting editorials for top magazines, including GQ, Town & Country, Seventeen and Interview.

Nigel Barker has worked with some of the world’s biggest brands, creating advertising campaigns for Ford, Jordache, Ted Baker, and Victoria’s Secret.

His fashion photography spans runway coverage, magazine spreads, and commercial campaigns, blending technical skill with a creative eye for storytelling.

He has also directed and produced short films and documentaries, often highlighting humanitarian causes, and has published photography books such as The Beauty Equation and Models of Influence, the latter of which became a New York Times bestseller.

(L to R) Nigel Barker pictured with America's Next Top Model co-stars Miss J and Jay Manuel in 2012. Picture: Getty

What TV shows has Nigel Barker starred in?

Nigel's experience as a photographer has led him to appearances on a number of reality and fashion-focused shows, including:

America’s Next Top Model (2003–2015) – Judge and photographer for 17 seasons.

The Face (2013) – Host and judge of the reality modelling competition.

Other appearances – Guest judge on international Next Top Model versions, and TV projects as a producer or creative consultant.

Nigel Barker has also appeared in television documentaries, commercial campaigns, and continues to work on creative projects behind the camera.

What is Nigel Barker’s net worth?

Nigel Barker’s estimated net worth is around £5 to 7 million as of 2026, reflecting his earnings from modelling, photography, television, and business ventures.

Is Nigel Barker married?

Nigel has been married to Cristen Chin Barker since 1999, and the couple live in New York City.

Cristen originally worked as a model and was a CoverGirl representative before moving into makeup artistry, and later co‑managing the family’s creative ventures.

A former fashion model who worked internationally in Milan, Paris, and London, Cristen later transitioned into makeup artistry and collaborated with Nigel on photography projects.

She now manages their photography business, raises their two children, and teaches yoga through her co-founded initiative, ChinTwins, which focuses on mindfulness, movement, and self-discovery.

Does Nigel Barker have children?

Nigel has two children, Jack, 20, and Jasmine, 17.

What is Nigel Barker doing now?

As of 2026, Barker remains active in photography, television, and creative media. He works as a photographer, filmmaker, and mentor for aspiring models, while continuing to produce editorial campaigns and digital content from his base in New York.