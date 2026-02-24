Nigel Barker facts: Top Model star's age, career, family, net worth and where he is now

24 February 2026, 13:46

Nigel Barker became famous as a judge on America's Next Top Model.
Nigel Barker became famous as a judge on America's Next Top Model. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From London beginnings to America’s Next Top Model and beyond, here’s what you need to know about Nigel Barker’s life and work.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nigel Barker, the British fashion photographer and former model, is back in the spotlight with a new documentary examining the legacy of America’s Next Top Model.

Best known for his 17 seasons as a judge and photographer on the hit reality series, Nigel has become a familiar face in both fashion and television.

But where did Nigel Barker come from, and how did he go on to join Tyra Banks as a judge on one of the most famous reality shows ever made?

Read on for everything you need to know about Nigel Barker.

Nigel Barker is best known for his long-running role as a judge and photographer on America’s Next Top Model alongside Tyra Banks (pictured)
Nigel Barker is best known for his long-running role as a judge and photographer on America’s Next Top Model alongside Tyra Banks (pictured). Picture: Getty

Who is Nigel Barker?

Age: 53 (born 27 April 1972)

From: London, England

Instagram: @nigelbarker

Nigel Barker is an English fashion photographer, television personality, author, and filmmaker, best known for his long-running role as a judge and photographer on America’s Next Top Model.

Born in London to a Sri Lankan mother and a Portuguese-English father, Barker grew up with several siblings and attended Bryanston School in Dorset.

Nigel Barker modelling for Donna Karen in 1004 (pictured)
Nigel Barker modelling for Donna Karen in 1004 (pictured). Picture: Getty

He began his career as a model after being a finalist on a televised modelling competition, eventually working in London, Milan, Paris, and New York.

His early experience in front of the camera would later inform his successful career behind it.

Best known for his 17 seasons as a judge and photographer on the hit reality series, Nigel has become a familiar face in both fashion and television.
Best known for his 17 seasons as a judge and photographer on the hit reality series, Nigel has become a familiar face in both fashion and television. Picture: Getty

Nigel Barker’s photography career

After stepping away from modelling, Nigel established himself as a fashion photographer.

In 1996, he launched StudioNB in Manhattan, New York, and began shooting editorials for top magazines, including GQ, Town & Country, Seventeen and Interview.

Nigel Barker has worked with some of the world’s biggest brands, creating advertising campaigns for Ford, Jordache, Ted Baker, and Victoria’s Secret.

His fashion photography spans runway coverage, magazine spreads, and commercial campaigns, blending technical skill with a creative eye for storytelling.

He has also directed and produced short films and documentaries, often highlighting humanitarian causes, and has published photography books such as The Beauty Equation and Models of Influence, the latter of which became a New York Times bestseller.

(L to R) Nigel Barker pictured with America's Next Top Model co-stars Miss J and Jay Manuel in 2012.
(L to R) Nigel Barker pictured with America's Next Top Model co-stars Miss J and Jay Manuel in 2012. Picture: Getty

What TV shows has Nigel Barker starred in?

Nigel's experience as a photographer has led him to appearances on a number of reality and fashion-focused shows, including:

  • America’s Next Top Model (2003–2015) – Judge and photographer for 17 seasons.
  • The Face (2013) – Host and judge of the reality modelling competition.
  • Other appearances – Guest judge on international Next Top Model versions, and TV projects as a producer or creative consultant.

Nigel Barker has also appeared in television documentaries, commercial campaigns, and continues to work on creative projects behind the camera.

What is Nigel Barker’s net worth?

Nigel Barker’s estimated net worth is around £5 to 7 million as of 2026, reflecting his earnings from modelling, photography, television, and business ventures.

Is Nigel Barker married?

Nigel has been married to Cristen Chin Barker since 1999, and the couple live in New York City.

Cristen originally worked as a model and was a CoverGirl representative before moving into makeup artistry, and later co‑managing the family’s creative ventures.

A former fashion model who worked internationally in Milan, Paris, and London, Cristen later transitioned into makeup artistry and collaborated with Nigel on photography projects.

She now manages their photography business, raises their two children, and teaches yoga through her co-founded initiative, ChinTwins, which focuses on mindfulness, movement, and self-discovery.

Does Nigel Barker have children?

Nigel has two children, Jack, 20, and Jasmine, 17.

What is Nigel Barker doing now?

As of 2026, Barker remains active in photography, television, and creative media. He works as a photographer, filmmaker, and mentor for aspiring models, while continuing to produce editorial campaigns and digital content from his base in New York.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa posing outside a building

Blue's 25th anniversary UK tour for 2026: Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Music

The Love Island All Stars 2026 winners have been crowned.

Love Island All Stars 2026 winners revealed in 'closest vote ever'

Love Island

Lily Collins will play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming movie.

Lily Collins 'ecstatic' to be cast as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s movie

TV & Movies

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart (pictured) married in 2004 and separated in 2017.

Eric Dane gave emotional tribute to wife Rebecca Gayheart in his final interview

Teddy Swims is coming to the UK this summer

Teddy Swims announces summer dates for UK and Ireland in 2026

Music

Ruth opened up about her painful divorce.

Ruth Langsford admits 'devastating' split from Eamonn Holmes was a ‘huge shock'

Celebrities

Eric Dane spoke movingly about his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in his final interview

Eric Dane said he was determined to ‘combat’ illness in poignant last interview before his death
Liam Reardon and Millie Court dated on and off for over four years.

Love Island's Liam Reardon reveals true feelings as ex Millie moves on with Zac

Love Island

Molly-Mae's followers think they know the gender of her baby.

Molly-Mae Hague fans convinced they know her baby’s gender after spotting distinct clue

The shock twist is part of a brutal vote ahead of the final.

Two axed Love Islanders 'plot to expose' All Star in shock return to villa this weekend

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Netflix has released the first full trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, giving fans a first look at the feature film.

Peaky Blinders movie trailer revealed as Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby

Tana Ramsay has opened up about a heartfelt conversation she once had with Adam Peaty’s mother before the widely reported fallout between the two families.

Tana Ramsay reveals what she told Adam Peaty’s mum about ‘vulnerable’ Holly ahead of wedding
Zendaya has opened up about the subtle 'red flag' warning signs she pays attention to in a relationship.

Zendaya shares the 'red flags' she never ignores in a relationship

In a statement released at midday, the King expressed his “deepest concern” over the arrest of his brother and said “the law must take its course."

King Charles makes statement about brother Andrew's arrest

News

S Club 7 star Tina Barrett has confirmed that the band are actively working together, amid rumours of a 2026 comeback tour.

S Club 7 confirm they are back 'working together' amid rumours of comeback tour

Miley Cyrus has sent fans wild with the news.

Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana reunion special for show’s 20th anniversary

Alison Hammond has opened up about the fitness routine that’s helping her maintain her impressive 11-stone weight loss.

Alison Hammond reveals health routine behind her incredible 11-stone weight loss

The MAFS spin-off is 'coming soon' – and we can't wait!

Second Married at First Sight - release date, cast and experiment details revealed

Married at First Sight

Stacey, 36, joined the ITV series last October, stepping in for Simon after he missed the first few days of filming due to a fall.

Simon Cowell reveals Stacey Solomon's Britain's Got Talent future as she steps in as guest judge

Celebrities

Harper Beckham has shared a public post dedicated to her three big brothers.

Harper Beckham, 14, shares heartfelt message about brother Brooklyn amidst family feud

Tyra Banks was born and raised in Inglewood, California, to parents Carolyn London and Donald Banks

Tyra Banks facts: Model's age, career, partner, net worth and where she is now explained

Gordon Ramsay has built a culinary empire and glittering showbiz career.

Gordon Ramsay facts: Age, wife, children, career, net worth and more revealed

Mel has been an integral part of the show since season two of MAFS Australia.

MAFS expert Mel Schilling quits show after twelve years with shock statement

Married at First Sight

Five bombshells have quit Love Island All Stars, according to The Sun.

Love Island All Stars in crisis as five bombshells quit because of brutal fallouts

Love Island

Jack Whitehall's tour has been announced

Jack Whitehall Bad Influence tour dates, venues, presale and tickets revealed

Love Island All Stars First Look revealed

Love Island All Stars First Look sees tensions flare as controversial game returns

Love Island