Nigella Lawson facts: Age, height, husband, children and more

22 September 2026, 19:45

Nigella Lawson has built a hugely successful career on being a food writer and critic
Nigella Lawson has built a hugely successful career on being a food writer and critic. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How old is The Great British Bake Off judge Nigella Lawson? What has she done in her career? Here's everything you need to know about the TV star including her net worth.

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Nigella Lawson has returned to our TV screens alongside Paul Hollywood as a judge on The Great British Bake Off.

Taking over from Prue Leith who quit earlier in 2026, the showbiz personality, famous for her food writing and recipes, is set to take on a whole new challenge.

Joining the 2026 cast on Channel 4, it's been a while since Nigella did such a huge project and fans can't wait to see what she has to offer.

Here's everything you need to know about Nigella from her age, height, career and her personal life including relationships and children.

Nigella Lawson has joined the judging line-up of The Great British Bake Off
Nigella Lawson has joined the judging line-up of The Great British Bake Off. Picture: Alison Hammond/Instagram

Who is Nigella Lawson and how did she get famous?

Age: 66 (Born January 6th, 1960)

From: London

Instagram: @nigellalawson

Nigella is now a famous foodie and a household name who boasts more than three million followers on her Instagram account alone.

With a unique style to all her work, she's become popular with audiences throughout her career.

She is the daughter of former Conservative Chancellor of the Exchequer Nigel Lawson and the socialite Vanessa Salmon. She has three full siblings and two half.

How tall is Nigella Lawson?

Nigella stands in at 5ft 7inches tall which is around 1.7meters in height.

Nigella Lawson keeps her personal life very private
Nigella Lawson keeps her personal life very private. Picture: Getty

How did Nigella Lawson become famous and what is her net worth?

Nigella first rose to fame as a popular food and restaurant writer and journalist, writing for some of the country's biggest brands.

She published her first book, How to Eat, in 1998, which became the first in a long string of successful titles.

In 2001, Nigella landed her first TV gig, Nigella Bites, propelling her into the spotlight in the foodie world.

Since then she's hosted many of her own cooking shows, launched cooking collections and more. This has all contributed to a healthy personal net worth estimated to be around £15-20million.

Who is Nigella Lawson's husband?

Nigella's dating life has made many headlines but for now, it's believed she's single.

She first married husband John Diamond in 1992, a fellow journalist who she had two children with. Sadly, he passed away due to cancer in 2001.

In 2003, Nigella married Charles Saatchi, an advertising executive and gallery owner. Unfortunately their marriage ended sourly in 2013.

Who are Nigella Lawson's children?

Nigella has two children who she welcomed with her first husband. All grown up, they are Cosima Thomasina, aged 32, and Bruno Paul, aged 29.

Both her children have shunned the spotlight, with Nigella explaining in an interview in 2019: "I'm very protective of my children because they don't want attention, it's not their thing, and they didn't choose this life."

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