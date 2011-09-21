No Glee for Anne Hathaway

Actress is first star to be left out of show after no star cameos ban

Anne Hathaway has had her Glee idea rejected because the show creators and producers have decided to curb appearances by famous people.

Hathaway pitched an idea as she was keen to star in an episode of the popular all singing all dancing TV show but executives won't have cameos for the first half of the third series.

Creator Ryan Murphy however said he would love to work with the "One Day" actress at some point and would love to take a look at the ideas she had for his show.