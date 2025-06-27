Noel Edmonds' £300million bank fraud case explained

27 June 2025, 14:59

The TV host said his business, Unique Group, was destroyed by corrupt bankers.
The TV host said his business, Unique Group, was destroyed by corrupt bankers.

By Claire Blackmore

The Deal or No Deal presenter claimed he was the victim of a multi-million pound fraud that destroyed his business.

Noel Edmonds fronted popular TV show Deal or No Deal featuring the infamous Banker for many years, but his real life dealings with finance haven't been as successful.

The wacky presenter, 76, claimed he fell victim to a scam which destroyed his business and left him facing a long and gruelling legal battle with HBOS.

According to reports, corrupt staff at the Reading branch of the bank, which was later bought by Lloyds, scammed customers out of approximately £245m and were subsequently jailed in 2017.

So what exactly happened? Was the star of Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure accused of being involved in the bank fraud? Did he get back his money? Here we break down his legal bankruptcy fight.

Entertainer Noel Edmonds reached rock bottom after his business collapsed.
Entertainer Noel Edmonds reached rock bottom after his business collapsed.

Did Noel Edmonds go bankrupt?

Noel Edmonds reportedly fell victim to a multi-million pound bank fraud, which forced his business into receivership with debts of almost £3million.

Between 2003 and 2007, the former Top of the Pops presenter claimed he was duped by a group of corrupt employees at the Reading branch of HBOS, who scammed him through a loan scheme.

The entertainer didn't go bankrupt himself, but his company, Unique Group, was ruined after the fraudsters wiped out several companies and used the money for things like luxury holidays and designer clothes.

The father-of-four, who also shares two step-sons with his third wife Liz, alleged HBOS employee Mark Dobson was at the centre of the scam which drove his company into the ground.

"My businesses were actually sound, I was moving towards creating as much value as possible, so, yes, I was borrowing money, the books maybe didn't look brilliant, but when you see the strategy of building the value, if Dobson hadn't taken his action, we would have grown and grown in value," Noel told ITV News.

The Deal or No Deal start claimed he was duped by rogue bankers.
The Deal or No Deal start claimed he was duped by rogue bankers.

Did Noel Edmonds get his money back?

Reports in 2017 stated that Noel was trying to claim £300million in compensation from Lloyds.

He told ITV News: "They stole my companies, they stole my home, they stole my family, they stole my livelihood, they nearly stole my life.

"I want return of my stolen goods plus damages."

During the interview, he also posed the question: "When Lloyds took over HBOS in 2009... How much did Lloyds know?"

However, the bank insisted back then that it was in full cooperation with the investigation.

A statement from Lloyds said: "The Group is determined to get to the bottom of what went on, and a thorough investigation is being conducted."

The bank added that it had since set aside £100million for the victims after 70 customers were affected, including Noel Edmonds.

In 2019, a statement from Lloyds read: "Mr Edmonds and Lloyds Banking Group have reached an agreement in their dispute."

The Daily Mail reported that Noel had received around £5million in compensation for the "distress" caused.

According to the Daily Mail, he received £5million in compensation.
According to the Daily Mail, he received £5million in compensation.

What has Noel Edmonds said about the bank fraud?

The TV personality, who recently relocated to New Zealand with his wife Liz Davies, started a campaign against Lloyds, slamming the bank and its chief executive.

He set up a website to tell his side of the story, explaining that his business going under had taken him to the "brink of emotional annihilation".

Noel wrote: "I seek no sympathy and feel no shame in admitting that on the evening of January 18, 2005, I attempted to end the overwhelming mental pain which had consumed my whole being.

"The fact that I did not become another suicide statistic is solely due to the swift response of a Devon ambulance crew and the compassionate support of the Priory in Bristol."

In the wake of the controversy, he began speaking out to "highlight if it can happen to me, it can happen to you, it can happen to anyone who wants to set up their own business.

"We've got to look at this and we've got to go: 'This is not a way in a civilised society to treat honest people going about honest business.'

"I really hope I can help other people. I want my stolen goods back. I want to be able to get on with my life and restore my reputation."

Following the legal dispute, he relocated to New Zealand with his wife Liz.
Following the legal dispute, he relocated to New Zealand with his wife Liz.

Who went to jail for the bank fraud?

In 2017, a group of former HBOS bankers involved in the scam were sent to prison for their fraudulent schemes.

Mark Dobson was jailed for four-and-a-half years, Michael Bancroft for 10 years and John Cartwright for three-and-a-half years.

Lynden Scourfield received 11 years and three months, David Mills was jailed for 15 years and his wife Alison got three and a half years.

