Does Noel Edmonds have children? TV star's blended family explained

Noel Edmonds is part of a big blended family. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The iconic TV presenter has relocated to New Zealand to start a new life, but what about his children? How many kids does Noel Edmonds have – and where are they now?

Noel Edmonds is readjusting to life in New Zealand with his beloved third wife Liz, 55, after relocating to the other side of the world.

The 76-year-old has embarked on a brand new adventure after buying multiple properties to make up River Haven Retreat – his very own community in the South Islands that boasts a vineyard, pub, coffee shack, wellness centre, general store and restaurant.

So as fans get a glimpse into the telly icon's wacky world in NZ, viewers are left asking one thing: where are the rest of his family?

Does Noel Edmonds have children? And how many kids does he have? Here, we look into the Deal or No Deal presenter's personal life and reveal what we know about his offspring.

Noel has four daughters – Charlotte, Lorna, Olivia and Alice – from his previous marriage. Picture: Getty

How many children does Noel Edmonds have?

British television legend Noel Edmonds has a total of six children in his blended family with "earth angel" wife Liz.

The wacky dad shares four daughters with his ex-wife Helen Soby, who was the famous 90s telly host's second wife.

When Noel met Helen in the eighties she already had a little girl named Charlotte, so he decided to officially adopt her as his own.

The now-divorced couple, who were married from 1986 to 2005, then went on to have three biological girls – Lorna, Olivia and Alice.

The TV star shares his daughters with ex-wife Helen. Picture: Getty

Do Noel Edmonds and his wife Liz have kids?

Noel continued to add to his brood when he met his current wife Elizabeth Davies, who he believes is his true soul mate.

He describes the make-up artist, who stars alongside the presenter-turned-property mogul in his new reality show Noel Edmonds: Kiwi Adventure, as his "gift from the cosmos".

Noel is step-father to wife Liz's son Harrison. Picture: Getty

When the pair met, Liz brought into the relationship her two sons, including Harrison (pictured) from a previous marriage.

She biologically shares her boys with ex-husband and cameraman Nathan Ridler, although Noel is now their step-dad.