Noel Edmonds' health regime revealed as he explains secret behind his ageless look

Noel Edmonds has discussed his health regime. Picture: Instagram/Noel Edmonds/ITV

By Hope Wilson

With fans saying he's "ripped" many of us are wondering how 76-year-old Noel Edmonds has maintained his youthful figure in 2025.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Edmonds, 76, has revealed his intricate health regime after showing off his life in New Zealand with wife Liz in their ITV series Kiwi Adventure.

After quitting the UK, Noel has undergone quite the transformation and was recently named Torso of the Week by Heat Magazine. He has been praised for his fit physique after many fans were left baffled by his apparently ageless appearance.

Now the 76-year-old has explained the secret behind his healthy lifestyle, telling fans how they can look like them.

Taking to Instagram, Noel said: "So many of you have asked how do I get the body of a 76 year old? Step 1: Turn 76. Step 2: Tranquil Power (see my Positivity Formula on Noel Edmonds Kiwi Adventure)."

Viewers have been admiring Noel Edmonds lifestyle. Picture: ITV

Noel has cited 'Tranquil Power' as the reason for his impressive physique, telling The Sun: "The exercise I do, I call Tranquil Power. It’s about quiet and slow. You hold it [the weight], you feel the muscle burn and then let go."

He then revealed his morning routine, saying: "I normally have a warm shower in the morning and wash it off with a cold shower. And then a sauna, infra red. It’s proven science and very good for you."

Noel also practices crystal healing through electromagnetic vibrations and meditation, as well as doing weekly stints in a hyperbaric chamber and spending plenty of time in the outdoors.

Noel Edmonds has opened up about his health regime. Picture: ITV

The Mail Online report that Noel avoids a red meat and maintains an alkaline diet eating foods such as fresh fruits, nuts, seeds, beans, and non-starchy vegetables. He also drinks structured water and takes part in VIBE (visualisation of body energy).

Fans of Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure were left astonished by Noel's impressive physique, with many taking to X, formally known as Twitter to express their opinions on his fresh look.

One user wrote: "Noel Edmonds hasn't aged. Nice words Noel. Come back to TV over here mate."

Another added: "Noel Edmonds looks remarkably good for 76"

While a third stated: "Noel Edmonds is looking well"

Noel Edmonds has been talking about his lifestyle on his ITV show. Picture: ITV

Viewers will be able to watch Noel's life in New Zealand on his show Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure which airs on ITV1 and ITVX.