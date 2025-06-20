6 most bizarre moments from Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure

20 June 2025, 15:11 | Updated: 20 June 2025, 15:19

The level of Noel's spirituality came as a bit of a surprise
The level of Noel's spirituality came as a bit of a surprise
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

From crystal beds to past lives and the matrix, here's some of the most boggling moments from Noel Edmonds' TV docuseries.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Noel Edmonds, 76, is making a long-awaited return to our screens in a new ITV show which follows him and his wife, Liz, as they attempt to make a success of their River Haven Retreat in New Zealand - where the couple relocated to six years ago.

The former Deal or No Deal host lets the cameras into his new way of life, and for many people, the level of Noel's spirituality came as a bit of a surprise as he showcases how he and his wife are connecting with nature and trusting the cosmos.

Whether it's Noel's six-step wellness routine, his comments about the matrix or the moment he reveals he was an emperor in a previous life, Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure is full to the brim of bizarre (but very entertaining) moments. Let's take a look at some of them:

Noel's wellness routine

Noel Edmonds shows off how his crystal bed works
Noel Edmonds shows off how his crystal bed works

In the first episode of Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure we get a rundown of his very particular age-defying health and wellness routine, which includes crystal beds and a hyperbolic chamber.

In one scene, we see Noel and his wife Liz showing off the crystal bed as she explains that this form of meditation is for healing and relaxing, while he adds that it is based on ancient spiritual wisdom.

Noel goes on to say he's "cracked the code" of wellness with his six-step routine; nutrition, structured water, pulsed electromagnetism, tranquil power (his own form of quiet exercise), VIBE (visualisation of body energy) and meditation.

He adds that he also has cold showers, saunas, infared and pops into a hyperbolic chamber three times a week (a device which supplies oxygen to the brain).

Noel on what 'we really are'

Noel Edmonds believes we are all "body energy systems"
Noel Edmonds believes we are all "body energy systems"

In another particularly bizarre moment, Noel sheds some light on what he's learnt about what humans "really are".

He explains: "The light bulb moment about my health - and it's a good term to use - was when I found all this information about what we really are. All we are is body energy systems."

Noel goes on: "And that body energy system touches everything around us, which is how you move into the bigger matrix, the universal energy system."

Noel's 'guardian' statue

Noel has built himself a statue of a knight which he calls "guardian"
Noel has built himself a statue of a knight which he calls "guardian"

On his 800-acre plot of land in New Zealand, Noel has built himself a statue of a knight which he calls the "guardian". While the meaning behind the statue is profound, the explanation he gives to cameras was really something.

He explains that the "guardian" was built as a permanent reminder of a difficult period in his life (back in 2005) when his production company unexpectedly went bankrupt due to corrupt bankers.

Noel explains that during this time, he said to his wife that when he won the case and got his losses back, he was going to get a statue made. The shield of the knight, designed by Liz, tells the story of their "fight", and the plaque next to it explains the inspiration.

There's an inscription on the knight, which reads: "The Devil saw me with my head down and thought he'd won, until I said Amen."

"Now, the relevance of that is," Noel explains: "The knight is not kneeling in defeat he's praying. Guardian. He's there for the weak, he's there for the disenfranchised, the marginalised, those who feel that society's let them down. He has not given up. You can feel it. He'll look after you. He really will guard you. Thanks, mate. Thank you."

Liz was sent to Noel 'by the cosmos'

Noel Edmonds believes Liz was "sent to him" from the "cosmos"
Noel Edmonds believes Liz was "sent to him" from the "cosmos"

It's clear that Noel is deeply in love with his wife, Liz, who shares many of the same spiritual beliefs as her husband. However, the TV star went as far to say that he believes she was "sent to him" from the "cosmos" and refers to her as his "earth angel".

"Liz was sent to me," he says: "She is an earth angel. I knew she was in the room before I turned around. The sustenance of her energy is my life blood. You will never ever pull us apart, because we are one. To find that in your life is a gift, and I believe it was a gift from the cosmos."

Noel says he was 'an emperor' in a past life

Matt believes that he and Noel worked together in a former life
Matt believes that he and Noel worked together in a former life

Noel works at River Haven Retreat with many like-minded individuals who hold the same beliefs as him. This is including his head of construction, Matt, who believes that he and Noel worked together in a former life.

"When I first actually looked at Noel and Liz, I can see vibration, I see energy, I see auras. And they were the two brightest vibration beings I've ever seen," Matt told the camera.

He went on to explained: "18 years ago, I had a massive spiritual awakening where I felt myself leaving my body, so I let myself leave. In about ten seconds, I downloaded my past lives, my future, and why I had to go through the suffering I had to go through."

He goes on to explain that he knew from the first moment he met Noel that he was a part of his past life. He believes that Noel was a King of a vast army, and that he was his commander. Noel, on the other hand, believes he was actually Matt's emperor.

Noel plays the piano to his vines

Noel plays the piano to his vines in order to help them grow
Noel plays the piano to his vines in order to help them grow

In an attempt to help the vines on his vineyard grow, Noel looks into some alternative practices. He finds some research that supports the theory that plants grow better when they are exposed to music.

With that in mind, he end up strapping a piano to the back of a car and plays a tune while one of his co-workers drives him up and down the field.

Who is Noel Edmonds' wife Liz?

Who is Noel Edmonds' wife Liz? Age, job, how they met and marriage explained

Britney Spears once come remarkably close to landing the lead role in the smash-hit film, The Notebook.

Britney Spears' forgotten audition for The Notebook: Producers were "blown away"

Love Island USA is currently airing

Where to watch Love Island USA season 7 in the UK

Heart Live in Ibiza

Heart Live in Ibiza: Watch Jax Jones live from Café Mambo

Love Island USA couple Chelley and Ace met prior to the show

Love Island USA's Chelley and Ace's relationship outside the villa revealed

Noel Edmonds and his wife Liz have set up River Haven in New Zealand

Inside Noel Edmonds' life in New Zealand with wife Liz at River Haven

Love Island fans have been obsessed with Yasmin's posture

Love Island's Yasmin's posture explained after fans 'work out' reason for sitting straight

Love Island

Kim's heartbroken family have hit back at Aggie.

Kim Woodburn’s family 'slam' Aggie MacKenzie for 'hurtful' remarks following her death

What happens between Yasmin and Harry in the hideaway?

Love Island first look: Harry and Yasmin sneak off to hideaway

Love Island

Lee Ryan has announced his wife is pregnant

Blue's Lee Ryan announces he's expecting his sixth child in sweet video

