Noel Edmonds' net worth revealed as TV star unveils new life in New Zealand

Noel Edmonds made his millions in TV and radio. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Noel Edmonds has made a fortune over his 50-year career but not without his ups and downs – here we explore his net worth, bankruptcy and the story behind his inspiring knight statue.

Noel Edmonds is returning to TV screens this summer to give fans a glimpse into his brand new life in New Zealand.

The telly icon, 76, relocated to the South Island and bought £14.5million of property in an area called Ngātīmoti to set up his vision – a tiny town featuring a cafe, pub, vineyard, wellness centre, general store and coffee shack.

Now, the eccentric presenter is running the 800-acre 'River Haven' estate and spends his time – and money – lording around his land alongside his third wife, Liz Davies.

As viewers soak up the madness of his new show Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure, we take a look at his net worth and explore his financial journey, from his millionaire status to his bankruptcy scandal.

The Deal or No Deal icon has relocated to New Zealand. Picture: Getty

What is Noel Edmonds' net worth?

Noel Edmonds' glittering career has spanned over half a century, with the London-born presenter amassing huge wealth over the years.

He's raked in millions from his long and celebrated presenting stints on Multi-Coloured Swap Shop, Top Gear, Top of the Pops, The Late, Late Breakfast Show, Noel's House Party, and Deal Or No Deal, as well as appearances on shows including I'm A Celebrity, for which he was allegedly paid £600,000.

According to reports, he is estimated to be worth around £83million.

He's amassed a fortune throughout his successful career. Picture: Getty

Did Noel Edmonds go bankrupt?

Noel has faced adversity over the years and in 2005 his world came crashing down when his business Unique Group went into receivership with debts of £3 million.

During an episode of his latest TV series Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure, he spoke about the difficult times he experienced.

Noel bought a $30m town in New Zealand. Picture: River Haven

He explained: "My Unique group of... of companies was deliberately collapsed by some corrupt bankers.

"And I'm safe in saying that because my bank manager went to prison, along with four others, for 50 years.

"What they were doing was pushing businesses over the edge and then taking assets - that's basically what it was about.

"When the companies went into administration in 2006... I thought I was a crap businessman, I thought it was my fault 70 people lost their jobs."

Following a long legal battle against Lloyds bank, Noel reportedly received a £5million payout in compensation.

Noel and wife Elizabeth Davies are enjoying his fortune. Picture: Getty

Noel Edmonds explains his giant knight statue

Following the low period in his life, Noel decide to build himself a permanent reminder of how he emerged from his darkest time.

Showing viewers a statue of a huge metal knight he had made in commemoration, he said: "There's a description of my story here, for guests to understand, why I had Guardian created.

"I said to Liz, who was a fantastic support, I said to her, 'When...' - not if - 'When I win my battle to get my losses back, I'm gonna get the great Weta studios...' Lord Of The Rings, Avatar, the real creative powerhouse here in New Zealand - 'I'm gonna ask them to build me a statue.'

"Liz designed the shield because it is our story of the fight to get our losses back.

"And the relevance of the statue is that I'd found online this picture of a knight... and it was the inscriptions on the back here."

Noel had a metal statue of a knight built to mark his victory against Lloyds. Picture: YouTube/RiverHaven

He continued: "It was that inscription that motivated me and held me together at some very dark times: 'The Devil saw me with my head down and thought he'd won, until I said Amen.'

"Now, the relevance of that is, the knight is not kneeling in defeat... he's praying."

He and Liz own a number of business in their new estate 'River Haven'. Picture: ITV

"I tell you, when you go to that dark space... You know, I used to, like many people... kind of look down my nose and think, 'Why would anybody want to take their own life? Why would they wanna do that?'

"Well, you don't realise... I tell you, if you've been in that dark space, you will never be critical.

"Because it is a space where there is no reason. Guardian - he's there for the weak... he's there for the disenfranchised, the marginalised, those who feel that society's let them down.

"He has not given up. You can feel it. He'll look after you. He really will guard you. Thanks, mate. Thank you."