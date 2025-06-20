Inside Noel Edmonds' life in New Zealand with wife Liz at River Haven

20 June 2025, 12:50

Noel Edmonds and his wife Liz have set up River Haven in New Zealand
Noel Edmonds and his wife Liz have set up River Haven in New Zealand. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Where does Noel Edmonds live, can you visit River Haven, how much is he worth and why did he move to New Zealand?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Noel Edmonds, 76, is set to show off his life in New Zealand in his show Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure alongside wife Elizabeth Davies.

The show- which has been compared to Clarkson's Farm- documents the former Deal or No Deal presenter's new career at his estate 'River Haven' where he juggles running a restaurant, a pub, a vineyard, a wellness centre, a general store and a coffee shack.

I'm A Celebrity star Noel has now let cameras into his world as viewers get to watch him launch his business to a wider audience.

Here is everything you need to know about Noel Edmonds' life in New Zealand including where he lives, his River Haven estate and why they moved there.

Noel Edmonds and his wife Liz's life in New Zealand began in 2018
Noel Edmonds and his wife Liz's life in New Zealand began in 2018. Picture: ITV

Where does Noel Edmonds live?

Noel and his wife Liz live in Ngātīmoti New Zealand and reportedly bought the majority of the area, buying £14.5million worth of property according to The Guardian.

There he runs the 800 acre 'River Haven' estate which features a cafe, pub, vineyard, wellness centre, general store and a coffee shack.

Speaking about his new career venture, Noel said and and Liz, "Could sit in a big house somewhere but we feel we need to make a difference."

Noel Edmonds and Liz have a number of businesses in New Zealand
Noel Edmonds and Liz have a number of businesses in New Zealand. Picture: ITV

Can you visit River Haven?

It is possible to visit Noel's pub and his other businesses in New Zealand. Fans can find River Haven at 1469 Motueka Valley Highway, Ngatimoti, Motueka 7196.

River Haven's website states: "We believe River Haven is a unique New Zealand destination. Set amongst breathtaking mountain scenery we offer exceptional hospitality and world-class event production.

"River Haven can accommodate events of every size from community meetings and local pub quizzes, weddings and intimate family celebrations, to club meets and large scale public and corporate events."

Noel Edmonds and Liz have set up River Haven
Noel Edmonds and Liz have set up River Haven. Picture: ITV

Why did Noel and Liz create River Haven?

After leaving the UK, Noel and Liz decided to set up their new life at River Haven.

Speaking of their decision to relocate here, the pair say: "Our search for the perfect location brought us to New Zealand and the paradise of the Motueka Valley where we've created our River Haven.

"In just three years we have established one of New Zealand's most attractive venues which has proved enormously popular with Kiwis and visitors from around the world. The success of River Haven, in a turbulent and challenging economic climate, is undeniable and we are profoundly grateful to all who’ve helped turn our dream into reality."

