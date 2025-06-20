Who is Noel Edmonds' wife Liz? Age, job, how they met and marriage explained

Who is Noel Edmonds' wife Liz? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Noel Edmonds' wife Liz, including her age, children, job and relationship with the TV star.

Noel Edmonds' wife Liz stars alongside her husband in a new ITV series following the couple's move to New Zealand, Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure, where they have opened their own retreat, which the former makeup artist helps to run.

Liz, 55, who is 21-years younger than the former Deal or No Deal host, 76, first met her husband when she was hired as he makeup artist on the set of the gameshow.

Noel, who calls Liz his "earth angel" previously vowed he would never get married again following two divorces, however, believes he found his soulmate in Liz.

Here's everything you need to know about Noel's wife Liz, from her age to her job, how they met and their new life in New Zealand.

Noel calls Liz his "earth angel". Picture: Alamy

Who is Noel Edmonds' wife Liz?

Liz (Elizabeth Davies), 55, is the wife of TV star Noel Edmonds, who she married in 2009.

She's a former makeup artist, who first met Noel when she was hired to do his makeup for Deal or No Deal back in 2006. According to Noel, it was love at first sight.

She has two sons from her marriage to ex-husband, cameraman Nathan Ridler.

Following the couple's move to New Zealand, Liz now works alongside her husband as they run their River Haven retreat.

In his ITV series Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure, he describes his wife as an "earth angel".

"I knew she was in the room before I turned around," he said: "The sustenance of her energy is my life blood. You will never ever pull us apart, because we are one."

Noel added: "To find that in your life is a gift, and I believe it was a gift from the cosmos."

Noel Edmonds' wife Liz stars alongside her husband in a new ITV series. Picture: ITV

How did Noel Edmonds and wife Liz meet?

Noel and Liz met when she was hired to do his makeup for Deal or No Deal, back in 2006.

The couple even know the exact time they met for the first time in the dressing room over 20 years ago, and honour the moment by setting the clocks in their home to the time 11:06am.

When did Noel Edmonds and Liz get married?

Noel and Liz got married in July 2009.

They tied the knot in a cosy Cotswold ceremony held in a 17th-century manor house.

Has Noel Edmonds been married before?

Yes, Noel Edmonds was married twice before his wedding to Liz.

His first wife was Gillian Slater, who he was married to from 1971 - 1982.

Noel's second wife is Helen Soby, who he was married to between 1986 – 2005 and who he shares four children with; Charlotte (from a previous relationship of Helen's), Lorna, Olivia and Alice.

He also has two step sons from his relationship with Liz whom she shares from her previous relationship with ex-husband, cameraman Nathan Ridler.