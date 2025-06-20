Who is Noel Edmonds' wife Liz? Age, job, how they met and marriage explained

20 June 2025, 20:30

Who is Noel Edmonds' wife Liz?
Who is Noel Edmonds' wife Liz? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Noel Edmonds' wife Liz, including her age, children, job and relationship with the TV star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Noel Edmonds' wife Liz stars alongside her husband in a new ITV series following the couple's move to New Zealand, Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure, where they have opened their own retreat, which the former makeup artist helps to run.

Liz, 55, who is 21-years younger than the former Deal or No Deal host, 76, first met her husband when she was hired as he makeup artist on the set of the gameshow.

Noel, who calls Liz his "earth angel" previously vowed he would never get married again following two divorces, however, believes he found his soulmate in Liz.

Here's everything you need to know about Noel's wife Liz, from her age to her job, how they met and their new life in New Zealand.

Noel calls Liz his "earth angel"
Noel calls Liz his "earth angel". Picture: Alamy

Who is Noel Edmonds' wife Liz?

Liz (Elizabeth Davies), 55, is the wife of TV star Noel Edmonds, who she married in 2009.

She's a former makeup artist, who first met Noel when she was hired to do his makeup for Deal or No Deal back in 2006. According to Noel, it was love at first sight.

She has two sons from her marriage to ex-husband, cameraman Nathan Ridler.

Following the couple's move to New Zealand, Liz now works alongside her husband as they run their River Haven retreat.

In his ITV series Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure, he describes his wife as an "earth angel".

"I knew she was in the room before I turned around," he said: "The sustenance of her energy is my life blood. You will never ever pull us apart, because we are one."

Noel added: "To find that in your life is a gift, and I believe it was a gift from the cosmos."

Noel Edmonds' wife Liz stars alongside her husband in a new ITV series
Noel Edmonds' wife Liz stars alongside her husband in a new ITV series. Picture: ITV

How did Noel Edmonds and wife Liz meet?

Noel and Liz met when she was hired to do his makeup for Deal or No Deal, back in 2006.

The couple even know the exact time they met for the first time in the dressing room over 20 years ago, and honour the moment by setting the clocks in their home to the time 11:06am.

When did Noel Edmonds and Liz get married?

Noel and Liz got married in July 2009.

They tied the knot in a cosy Cotswold ceremony held in a 17th-century manor house.

Has Noel Edmonds been married before?

Yes, Noel Edmonds was married twice before his wedding to Liz.

His first wife was Gillian Slater, who he was married to from 1971 - 1982.

Noel's second wife is Helen Soby, who he was married to between 1986 – 2005 and who he shares four children with; Charlotte (from a previous relationship of Helen's), Lorna, Olivia and Alice.

He also has two step sons from his relationship with Liz whom she shares from her previous relationship with ex-husband, cameraman Nathan Ridler.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Britney Spears once come remarkably close to landing the lead role in the smash-hit film, The Notebook.

Britney Spears' forgotten audition for The Notebook: Producers were "blown away"

Love Island USA is currently airing

Where to watch Love Island USA season 7 in the UK

Heart Live in Ibiza

Heart Live in Ibiza: Watch Jax Jones live from Café Mambo

The level of Noel's spirituality came as a bit of a surprise

6 most bizarre moments from Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure

Love Island USA couple Chelley and Ace met prior to the show

Love Island USA's Chelley and Ace's relationship outside the villa revealed

Noel Edmonds and his wife Liz have set up River Haven in New Zealand

Inside Noel Edmonds' life in New Zealand with wife Liz at River Haven

Love Island fans have been obsessed with Yasmin's posture

Love Island's Yasmin's posture explained after fans 'work out' reason for sitting straight

Love Island

Kim's heartbroken family have hit back at Aggie.

Kim Woodburn’s family 'slam' Aggie MacKenzie for 'hurtful' remarks following her death

What happens between Yasmin and Harry in the hideaway?

Love Island first look: Harry and Yasmin sneak off to hideaway

Love Island

Lee Ryan has announced his wife is pregnant

Blue's Lee Ryan announces he's expecting his sixth child in sweet video

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Everything you need to know about the longest day of the year for 2024

Summer Solstice 2025: Date, time and meaning of longest day of the year

News

Guidance says a workplace's temperature must be "reasonable".

This is the legal heat limit to work in UK

Lifestyle

When will this UK heatwave will end?

How long is the heatwave going to last?

Weather

Love Island contestants Harry and Ben have had hair transplants

Love Island's Ben and Harry's dramatic hair transplants revealed in unrecognisable pictures
Love Island contestants have gone back to their 'normal' jobs

Love Island cast who returned to their day jobs after the show

Love Island

What has shocked Meg and Megan?

Love Island first look: Yasmin pursues Harry and Harrison dumps one girl

Love Island

Why did the Princess of Wales pull out of Royal Ascot?

Why Kate Middleton pulled out of Royal Ascot at the last minute

Love Island fans believe they know who Harrison picked out of Toni and Malisha

Love Island fans 'already know' who has been dumped after spotting vital 'clue'

Love Island

Harrison Solomon is a Love Island season 12 contestant

Who is Harrison Solomon? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island

In 1997, at a Prince’s Trust Gala at the Manchester Opera House, Spice Girls mania met royal formality—and promptly turned it on its head.

The truth about the night Geri Halliwell pinched King Charles' bottom

The couple wanted to emigrate and give back to their local community.

Why Noel Edmonds quit TV and left the UK

Noel Edmonds made his millions in TV and radio.

Noel Edmonds' net worth revealed as TV star unveils new life in New Zealand

Megan Clarke appears on Love Island season 12

Who is Love Island's Megan Clarke? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island

Shakira is looking for romance on Love Island

Who is Shakira Khan? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Love Island

Helena Ford is appearing on Love Island season 12

Who is Helena Ford? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Love Island

Who is Love Island's Yasmin Pettet?

Who is Love Island's Yasmin Pettet? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island