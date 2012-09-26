Noel Gallagher says his kids are his best friends

Former Oasis star Noel Gallagher admits he hates the thought of his children growing up because they are his 'best friends'.

Noel has daughter Anais, 12, from his marriage with Meg Matthews, and sons Donovan, five, and 23-month-old Sonny with wife Sara MacDonald.



'When I'm at home, Sara will sometimes take the kids up to Scotland to see her folks and for about 12 hours, it's like living the dream.



'After that, a switch goes in your head, "Oh I'm bored now, I want the kids here," because as daft and as mad as they are, they're my best friends, all of them, and I do miss them when they go away.



Noel doesn't look forward to all his children being at school - because they'll make new friends!



"It's my lad's first day at primary school and it was like, "Aww that's it now, he's going to have his mates",' lamented the What a Life singer.



'I just want them to stay like this forever,' said Noel to Q Magazine. 'But they've got to grow up and be whatever they're going to be.'