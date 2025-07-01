Novak Djokovic's net worth revealed from tennis money to sponsorship deals

Novak Djokovic is one of the most celebrated tennis players of all time with his legendary wins catapulting him into worldwide fame and allowing him to accumulate vast wealth over the years.

After starting his sporting career at the age of four, Djokovic has gone on to win 24 Grand Slam men's singles titles, including seven Wimbledon trophies. However with tough competition from Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur in Wimbledon 2025, Novak will have to be on his best form if he wants to add more prize money to his bank balance.

Along with his staggering sporting triumphs, the father-of-two has also invested in various companies which have boosted his wealth, as well as partnering with numerous brands for pricy sponsorship deals.

So what is Novak Djokovic's net worth? Hs incredible earnings revealed.

Novak Djokovic has accumulated a vast wealth
Novak Djokovic has accumulated a vast wealth. Picture: Getty

What is Novak Djokovic's net worth?

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is estimated to be worth a whopping $240 Million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Following his multiple sporting wins, Djokovic is said to be the all-time leader in terms of earnings from prize money. If he manages to get to the Wimbledon final and win, the father-of-two will take home an incredible £3million!

But tennis isn't the only way Djokovic makes his money, as the sportsman is involved in many lucrative businesses.

Novak Djokovic has won various tennis tournaments over the years
Novak Djokovic has won various tennis tournaments over the years. Picture: Getty

As an entrepreneur, Djokovic has turned his passion for the food industry into a money making venture and launched his own companies to cater to this tasty operation.

Over the years he has opened a vegan restaurant, created a line of nutritional food products and developed a business called Family Sport with his relatives. The company focusses on hospitality but is also involved in real estate, events and sports apparel distribution.

Through his high-profile, the 2025 Wimbledon hopeful has also worked with brands such as Adidas, Lacoste, Uniqulo, Peugeot and Audemars Piguet, which are sure to have injected some cash into his bank account.

Novak Djokovic and Jelena Djokovic are involved in charities
Novak Djokovic and Jelena Djokovic are involved in charities. Picture: Getty

Despite his incredible wealth, the tennis ace is making sure he gives something back to those in need.

The Novak Djokovic Foundation is a non-profit organisation which aims to help kids from disadvantaged backgrounds. Since its inception in 2007, the charity has built 73 preschools, trained over 2,000 teachers and impacted over 56,500 children.

He has also taken part in various charity tennis matches to raise money for important causes and has gone on to be named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

