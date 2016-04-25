Can You Guess Which Star This Boy Grew Up To Be?

2009 Kit Harrington at book signing

He's now one of the most lusted after hunks on the box, but we bet you can't figure out who he is from this throwback photo...

If you look really closely at the eyes, you might just be able to figure it out... but you'd have to be a pretty hardcore fan to correctly guess who this bespectacled youth is. 

The picture was taken way back in 2009, so you'd be forgiven for not getting it straight away.

Okay we'll give you a clue: He stars in one of the most popular TV shows OF ALL TIME.

Still stumped?

He's a Game of Thrones hottie, known for his dark curls and smouldering looks. 

Read more: EastEnders Bradley Branning Doesn't Look Like This Anymore 

Yep, you've got it - it's actor Kit Harrington. 

 

Read more: The Queen's Guard Rock Buckingham Palace With The Game Of Thrones Theme Tune

Whilst you're here have a giggle at three Jon Snow impersonators on American chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live: 

WE LOVE YOU KIT HARRINGTON! 

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Gary Barlow bali earthquake

Gary Barlow reveals he’s still “shaken up” after Bali earthquake that killed 100
Jamie Lomas girlfriend

Jamie Lomas, 43, finds love with Hollyoaks member EIGHTEEN years his junior
Blake Lively throwback

Blake Lively wows Emma Bunton with her Baby Spice throwback picture
gordon ramsay

Muscular Gordon Ramsay gets fans hot under the collar with topless photo
Mummy Diaries

Mummy Diaries Series 4: Billie and Sam Faeirs show start date confirmed