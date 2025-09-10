Ant & Dec don't win the Best Presenter award at the NTAs for the first time in 23 years

Ant & Dec didn't win at this year's NTAs. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

They said it could never be done, but Ant & Dec didn't take home the Best Presenter award at the National Television Awards this year.

For the last 23 years, iconic duo Ant & Dec won the coveted prize at the annual NTAs, thanks to their appearances as hosts of I'm a Celebrity, Britain's Got Talent, Saturday Night Takeaway and others.

However, it was not to be in 2025, as another famous face finally beat them to the top gong.

It was won by former Match of the Day host Gary Lineker, just months after he stepped down from the show.

Gary said: “I won the Ant and Dec award! What to say, firstly of course thank you thank you to everybody who voted for me.

“I think it demonstrates that perhaps its ok, sometimes, to use our platform to speak up.”

Ant & Dec were not in attendance for tonight's awards, though they were nominated. The other nominees in the Best Presenter category were Stacey Solomon, Alison Hammond and Claudia Winkleman.

Gary Lineker wins Best Presenter at the NTAs. Picture: Getty

The Geordie duo are currently in South Africa filming the second series of I'm A Celebrity: All Stars. Earlier, they posted a video, with Dec saying: “Just us coming to you from South Africa. Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who voted for us.

Ant added: “Yes thank you so much, we really appreciate it and sorry we can’t be there but we’re in South Africa! It’s an honour to even be nominated.”

The pair first won the award in 2001 back when it was called the Most Popular Entertainment Award.

Joel Dommett hosted this year's NTAs at the O2 Arena in London.

The full list of winners:

Reality Competition: I'm a Celebrity

Returning Drama: Call the Midwife

TV Presenter: Gary Lineker

Factual Entertainment: Clarkson's Farm

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award: Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Serial Drama Performance: Steve McFadden (EastEnders)

Comedy: Gavin & Stacey

Daytime: This Morning

Special Recognition: Nick Park, Wallace & Gromit

Quiz: 1% Club

Drama Performance: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Authored Documentary: Mollie May: Behind It All