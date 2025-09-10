Ant & Dec don't win the Best Presenter award at the NTAs for the first time in 23 years
10 September 2025, 22:12
They said it could never be done, but Ant & Dec didn't take home the Best Presenter award at the National Television Awards this year.
For the last 23 years, iconic duo Ant & Dec won the coveted prize at the annual NTAs, thanks to their appearances as hosts of I'm a Celebrity, Britain's Got Talent, Saturday Night Takeaway and others.
However, it was not to be in 2025, as another famous face finally beat them to the top gong.
It was won by former Match of the Day host Gary Lineker, just months after he stepped down from the show.
Gary said: “I won the Ant and Dec award! What to say, firstly of course thank you thank you to everybody who voted for me.
“I think it demonstrates that perhaps its ok, sometimes, to use our platform to speak up.”
Ant & Dec were not in attendance for tonight's awards, though they were nominated. The other nominees in the Best Presenter category were Stacey Solomon, Alison Hammond and Claudia Winkleman.
The Geordie duo are currently in South Africa filming the second series of I'm A Celebrity: All Stars. Earlier, they posted a video, with Dec saying: “Just us coming to you from South Africa. Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who voted for us.
Ant added: “Yes thank you so much, we really appreciate it and sorry we can’t be there but we’re in South Africa! It’s an honour to even be nominated.”
The pair first won the award in 2001 back when it was called the Most Popular Entertainment Award.
Joel Dommett hosted this year's NTAs at the O2 Arena in London.
The full list of winners:
Reality Competition: I'm a Celebrity
Returning Drama: Call the Midwife
TV Presenter: Gary Lineker
Factual Entertainment: Clarkson's Farm
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award: Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Serial Drama Performance: Steve McFadden (EastEnders)
Comedy: Gavin & Stacey
Daytime: This Morning
Special Recognition: Nick Park, Wallace & Gromit
Quiz: 1% Club
Drama Performance: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
Authored Documentary: Mollie May: Behind It All