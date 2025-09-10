Ant & Dec don't win the Best Presenter award at the NTAs for the first time in 23 years

10 September 2025, 22:12

Ant & Dec didn't win at this year's NTAs
Ant & Dec didn't win at this year's NTAs. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

They said it could never be done, but Ant & Dec didn't take home the Best Presenter award at the National Television Awards this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For the last 23 years, iconic duo Ant & Dec won the coveted prize at the annual NTAs, thanks to their appearances as hosts of I'm a Celebrity, Britain's Got Talent, Saturday Night Takeaway and others.

However, it was not to be in 2025, as another famous face finally beat them to the top gong.

Ant & Dec talk final series of Saturday Night Take Away!

It was won by former Match of the Day host Gary Lineker, just months after he stepped down from the show.

Gary said: “I won the Ant and Dec award! What to say, firstly of course thank you thank you to everybody who voted for me.

“I think it demonstrates that perhaps its ok, sometimes, to use our platform to speak up.”

Ant & Dec were not in attendance for tonight's awards, though they were nominated. The other nominees in the Best Presenter category were Stacey Solomon, Alison Hammond and Claudia Winkleman.

Gary Lineker wins Best Presenter at the NTAs
Gary Lineker wins Best Presenter at the NTAs. Picture: Getty

The Geordie duo are currently in South Africa filming the second series of I'm A Celebrity: All Stars. Earlier, they posted a video, with Dec saying: “Just us coming to you from South Africa. Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who voted for us.

Ant added: “Yes thank you so much, we really appreciate it and sorry we can’t be there but we’re in South Africa! It’s an honour to even be nominated.”

The pair first won the award in 2001 back when it was called the Most Popular Entertainment Award.

Joel Dommett hosted this year's NTAs at the O2 Arena in London.

The full list of winners:

Reality Competition: I'm a Celebrity

Returning Drama: Call the Midwife

TV Presenter: Gary Lineker

Factual Entertainment: Clarkson's Farm

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award: Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Serial Drama Performance: Steve McFadden (EastEnders)

Comedy: Gavin & Stacey

Daytime: This Morning

Special Recognition: Nick Park, Wallace & Gromit

Quiz: 1% Club

Drama Performance: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Authored Documentary: Mollie May: Behind It All

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The MAFS UK start date has been confirmed

MAFS UK 2025 start date announced alongside schedule shake-up

Married at First Sight

Love Island Games 2 is officially returning to our TV screens in September

Love Island Games season 2 start date, cast and where to watch

Love Island

Oprah Winfrey has opened up about her weight loss

Oprah Winfrey shows off three-stone weight loss after Ozempic admission

JoJo gushed over Chris as she talked about marriage.

JoJo Siwa drops huge clue she's already planning wedding to Chris Hughes

Love Island's Millie Court has been getting over her heartbreak in the sunshine with her family

Love Island's Millie Court goes on a heartbreak holiday following Liam Reardon split

Love Island

Tommy Fury has received backlash following the race

Tommy Fury slammed after 'pushing' man during charity race

Stacey opened up about her fertility fears.

Stacey Solomon fears she's 'going through early menopause' age 35

Celebrities

Rumours are swirling around the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast.

Love Island All Stars 2026 rumoured line up so far

Love Island

Daisy May Cooper has spoken about her weight loss

Daisy May Cooper reveals 'secret' behind her dramatic weight loss

Shakira Khan has opened up about her connection with Harry Cooksley

Love Island's Shakira denies she and Harry are 'official' amid reports they are together

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Prince William commented on his mischievous son Louis at a recent royal event.

Prince William reveals 'cheeky' Prince Louis loves to 'wind up' his siblings

Royals

Love Island's Harry and Shakira dressed up for a wedding and in bed together with pies

Are Love Island 2025's Shakira and Harry still together?

Love Island

One of the most memorable scenes in Friends history is the "pivot" moment from Season 5, Episode 16, titled The One with the Cop.

The story behind Friends' famous "Pivot!" sofa scene

The Prince and Princess of Wales are swapping Adelaide Cottage for Forest Lodge in Windsor.

Prince William and Princess Kate's big changes to their new 'forever home' revealed

Royals

A woman applying roll on deodorant next to a woman who has suffered sore skin on her underarms

Mitchum 'truly sorry' after deodorant leaves customers with burns and blisters

News

MAFS UK will include a new feature

MAFS UK set for 'major shake-up' as new twist is brought in for season 10

Married at First Sight

Lewis Capaldi opened up about his emotional return to music.

Lewis Capaldi shares heartfelt message as he returns to music after mental health hiatus

Love Island's Lauren and Harrison didn't have the easiest start to their relationship

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Love Island

Prince Harry discussed his ongoing feud with his brother at the WellChild Awards 2025.

Prince Harry opens up about ‘challenging’ sibling relationships amid fallout with Prince William

Royals

Prince William has apparently declined to meet with Prince Harry

Prince William's firm reason for rejecting Prince Harry reunion revealed

Royals

The MAFS UK cast have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 cast revealed as brides and grooms are announced

Married at First Sight

Leona Lewis revealed what Bleeding Love means to her

Leona Lewis reveals real meaning behind hit song 'Bleeding Love'

Who are the new Gogglebox families and friends?

Who are the new Gogglebox families and friends? Meet the new cast

Gogglebox

The world’s biggest cruise weighs more than 250,000 tons.

First look at world’s largest cruise ship with 20 decks, waterpark and 40 bars and restaurants

Lifestyle

Christmas toy sale dates have been confirmed by large stores including Tesco, Asda, Smyths and more for 2025

Sainsbury's, Asda and Tesco confirm Christmas toy sale dates for 2025

Lifestyle

Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa posing outside a building

Blue make three big announcements as they confirm 25th anniversary celebrations

Music