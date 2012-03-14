Obama loves Coldplay

The President of the United States has revealed that he loves the chart-topping act.

Chris Martin, who has won seven Grammy Awards and seven BRIT Awards with the band, reportedly divulged that the President has been listening to tunes from their latest album, Mylo Xyloto.



'I met Barack Obama in the summer and one thing he said to me was "Oh I have your songs on my iPod," but I just thought "Oh I bet he says that to every pop star he meets,”' he reportedly said.



'I cant get my head around the notion that the President of the USA would have any of my songs on his playlist,' he beamed. 'It is just too surreal.'



Obama isn't their only fan - Coldplay have sold over 55 million records worldwide!