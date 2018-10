Obama sings!

Barack Obama has made an impromptu singing performance alongside Sir Mick Jagger as he hosted Blues legends at the White House.

The US President's surprise singing turn came while Jagger, BB King and Buddy Guy were playing Sweet Home Chicago - the blues anthem of Obama's home town.



'Come on, baby don't you want to go,' the president sang out twice, ending with the line, 'Sweet Home Chicago'.



Watch the video below: