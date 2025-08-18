Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen announce birth of daughter and reveal sweet name

Olivia and Alex Bowen announced the birth of their daughter Siena. Picture: Instagram/Olivia Bowen

By Hope Wilson

Olivia and Alex Bowen shared adorable pictures of their newborn daughter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island star Olivia Bowen, 31, has given birth to her second child with husband Alex Bowen, 34.

The TV favourite took to Instagram to share some sweet pictures of their newborn alongside their three-year-old son Abel, as well as revealing their daughter's sweet name.

Olivia penned: "I can’t even find the words other than to say our beautiful girl Siena is here, and we are all bursting with love. 🩷"

She continued: "It wasn’t an easy ride but every second worth it a thousand times over. I love my babies😭🩷"

OIivia and Alex Bowen shared pictures with their children Abel and Siena. Picture: Instagram/Olivia Bowen

Siena's birth comes after Olivia revealed she was expecting twins earlier this year, however the influencer later disclosed she had gone through Vanishing Twin Syndrome (VTS), a condition where one embryo is lost in early pregnancy, leaving a single developing foetus.

The 31-year-old took to social media to reveal the sad news, writing: "This pregnancy has been nothing short of a whirlwind, a life changing experience.(TW mention of baby loss)

"The crazy sickness, the biggest surprise of our lives finding out we were having twins, imagining our lives with two new babies, then the complete heartache of dealing with vanishing twin syndrome & losing one of our babies, the rollercoaster of emotion getting our heads around the fact we still had a very lucky healthy baby in there despite losing a precious soul."

Olivia and Alex revealed their daughter's name. Picture: Instagram/Olivia Bowen

She added: "The constant check ups still seeing two babies in there, one gradually decreasing in size until he/she was fully gone, accepting that we were now a singleton pregnancy, finding trust & excitement back in being pregnant & not living in constant anxiety & fear of losing our baby, finding out baby was a GIRL, the joy of designing her room, buying her clothes & feeling her kicks.

"Telling Abel he was going to have a baby sister & watching him fall in love with mummy’s belly, becoming a true believer in physiological birth & learning & reading up on home birth, gaining back my confidence in myself to birth my baby on my terms… and just knowing this is my last pregnancy. The last time I get to experience the most natural but crazy incredibly beautiful thing to go through."

Olivia Bowen documented her pregnancy on social media. Picture: Instagram/Olivia Bowen

Olivia continued: "Honestly I am the most grateful & humbled by this journey. This pregnancy has taught me so much about myself, I never thought I would come back from the shock, the fear, the anxiety that our first trimester came with but I did - we did and although I still have a good few more weeks or more to go, I am so proud of us as a family. 🥹

"I am reflecting whilst I still have two minutes spare as it’s going to be crazy very soon with a 3 year old & a baby!

"The woman’s body is incredible, it is not lost on me how lucky I am for this journey. I hope I never forget what my body & mind has done for me in this season of my life 🤍✨"

Olivia and Alex first met on Love Island in 2016, with the pair tying the knot in 2018 and welcoming their son Abel in 2022.