Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen announce birth of daughter and reveal sweet name

18 August 2025, 09:39

Olivia and Alex Bowen announced the birth of their daughter Siena
Olivia and Alex Bowen announced the birth of their daughter Siena. Picture: Instagram/Olivia Bowen

By Hope Wilson

Olivia and Alex Bowen shared adorable pictures of their newborn daughter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Olivia Bowen, 31, has given birth to her second child with husband Alex Bowen, 34.

The TV favourite took to Instagram to share some sweet pictures of their newborn alongside their three-year-old son Abel, as well as revealing their daughter's sweet name.

Olivia penned: "I can’t even find the words other than to say our beautiful girl Siena is here, and we are all bursting with love. 🩷"

She continued: "It wasn’t an easy ride but every second worth it a thousand times over. I love my babies😭🩷"

OIivia and Alex Bowen shared pictures with their children Abel and Siena
OIivia and Alex Bowen shared pictures with their children Abel and Siena. Picture: Instagram/Olivia Bowen

Siena's birth comes after Olivia revealed she was expecting twins earlier this year, however the influencer later disclosed she had gone through Vanishing Twin Syndrome (VTS), a condition where one embryo is lost in early pregnancy, leaving a single developing foetus.

The 31-year-old took to social media to reveal the sad news, writing: "This pregnancy has been nothing short of a whirlwind, a life changing experience.(TW mention of baby loss)

"The crazy sickness, the biggest surprise of our lives finding out we were having twins, imagining our lives with two new babies, then the complete heartache of dealing with vanishing twin syndrome & losing one of our babies, the rollercoaster of emotion getting our heads around the fact we still had a very lucky healthy baby in there despite losing a precious soul."

Olivia and Alex revealed their daughter's name
Olivia and Alex revealed their daughter's name. Picture: Instagram/Olivia Bowen

She added: "The constant check ups still seeing two babies in there, one gradually decreasing in size until he/she was fully gone, accepting that we were now a singleton pregnancy, finding trust & excitement back in being pregnant & not living in constant anxiety & fear of losing our baby, finding out baby was a GIRL, the joy of designing her room, buying her clothes & feeling her kicks.

"Telling Abel he was going to have a baby sister & watching him fall in love with mummy’s belly, becoming a true believer in physiological birth & learning & reading up on home birth, gaining back my confidence in myself to birth my baby on my terms… and just knowing this is my last pregnancy. The last time I get to experience the most natural but crazy incredibly beautiful thing to go through."

Olivia Bowen documented her pregnancy on social media
Olivia Bowen documented her pregnancy on social media. Picture: Instagram/Olivia Bowen

Olivia continued: "Honestly I am the most grateful & humbled by this journey. This pregnancy has taught me so much about myself, I never thought I would come back from the shock, the fear, the anxiety that our first trimester came with but I did - we did and although I still have a good few more weeks or more to go, I am so proud of us as a family. 🥹

"I am reflecting whilst I still have two minutes spare as it’s going to be crazy very soon with a 3 year old & a baby!

"The woman’s body is incredible, it is not lost on me how lucky I am for this journey. I hope I never forget what my body & mind has done for me in this season of my life 🤍✨"

Olivia and Alex first met on Love Island in 2016, with the pair tying the knot in 2018 and welcoming their son Abel in 2022.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Back to the Old School on Heart Dance

Heart Dance is going Back to the Old School this weekend: How to listen and get involved

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about Bambi's biting

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she uses ChatGPT for parenting advice

Brooklyn Beckham and his parents Victoria and David were not at his vow renewal to wife Nicola Peltz

David and Victoria Beckham's fresh heartache as details of Brooklyn's vow renewal speech are revealed
Lewis Capaldi reflects on the 'worst day of his life' and returning to the spotlight

Lewis Capaldi reflects on the 'worst day of his life' and returning to the spotlight

All the behind-the-scenes pictures from filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2: All the behind-the-scenes pictures

Emma Heming-Willis took part in a tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer.

Bruce Willis’ wife remembers heart-wrenching moment he was diagnosed with dementia

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly has no contact with his old friends

Brooklyn Beckham has 'no contact with his old friends’ amid family feud

Tom Kerridge, Dizzee Rascal and Daniel Bedingfield will appear at Pub in the Park

Win two VIP tickets for Pub in the Park in St Albans! Tom Kerridge, Daniel Bedingfield, Dizzee Rascal and more

Win

Peter Andre is at odds with Katie Price

Peter Andre blasts Katie Price's 'lies' in shocking statement about Junior and Princess

Maya Jama has officially taken sides in the Love Island camp.

Maya Jama confesses she only follows three Love Island girls following final

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Motorists over 70 could be banned from driving under new eyesight regulations.

Over 70s could be banned from driving if they fail compulsory eye test

Lifestyle

Mounjaro price increases explained

Mounjaro price increases explained: From Juniper, MedExpress, Asda and more

News

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are former besties

Real reason for Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's 'feud' revealed after friendship fallout

The Love Island cast reunited

Inside the Love Island reunion as season 12 cast reunite

Love Island

Taylor Swift has reportedly covered George Michael's song 'Father Figure'

Inside Taylor Swift's 'collaboration' with George Michael on new song 'Father Figure'

Police officers in Surrey have launched a new campaign

Undercover police pose as runners to catch cat-callers harassing women

News

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' album song titles and their meanings and symbolism

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' track list titles and their meanings revealed

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship: From how they met to engagement rumours
Emma and Matt have been married since 2008

Emma and Matt Willis' sweet relationship timeline revealed

Claire's is 'on the brink of collapse'

Claire's 'on the brink of collapse' as high street favourite calls in administrators

News

Paris and Tyson Fury have wed for a third time

Inside Paris and Tyson Fury's lavish third wedding in France

The Love Is Blind UK release schedule has been revealed

Love Is Blind UK episode release dates confirmed as season two begins

Love Is Blind

Why The Summer I Turned Pretty's use of Taylor Swift's 'False God' is so significant

Why The Summer I Turned Pretty's use of Taylor Swift's 'False God' is so significant

The symbolic reason Taylor Swift's new album is orange and green

The symbolic reason Taylor Swift's new album is orange and green

Some Love Is Blind UK couples are still together

All the Love Is Blind UK couples who are still together from season one

Love Is Blind

Taylor Swift will reveal more about her album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on New Heights

How to watch Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast episode in the UK