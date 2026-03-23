Are Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks dating?

23 March 2026, 13:14

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks are rumoured to be a 'secret couple'
Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks are rumoured to be a 'secret couple'. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Loose Women star Olivia Attwood is rumoured to be dating former TOWIE favourite Pete Wicks following her divorce. Here's all the evidence.

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Olivia Attwood is generally brutally honest when it comes to her opinions and feelings on social media but it seems her love life is an area she's keeping more private.

Following her on-going divorce from husband Bradley Dack, the former Love Island star is now rumoured to be dating her close friend, Pete Wicks.

The romance rumours first began between Olivia and Pete in August 2025 when they were spotted on holiday together and have escalated to what is now being called a "secret relationship".

So are Pete and Olivia dating? Here's what we know and the evidence that's been revealed so far.

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks have built a strong and positive friendship over the years
Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks have built a strong and positive friendship over the years. Picture: Getty

March 2026 - Kissing pictures

The latest development in Pete an Olivia's romance comes as pictures have emerge online of them kissing.

According to The Sun, they were on a night out with pals when the moment was captured.

Their romantic relationship is said to have been something that has happened very recently and that there is "no crossover" between Pete and ex-husband Bradley.

February 2026 - BRITS night out

Having attended the BRITs separately, it's reported Olivia and Pete couldn't keep away from one another at the music event.

They also stayed at the same hotel and were spotted sharing a cab home the next morning.

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks romance rumours first began in summer 2025 when they went on a work trip to Ibiza
Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks romance rumours first began in summer 2025 when they went on a work trip to Ibiza. Picture: Olivia Attwood/Instagram

August 2025 - Ibiza

Olivia and Pete have always had a strong friendship but before she confirmed her split from Bradley, some were left wondering just how 'friendly' their feelings were for one another.

On a trip to Ibiza last summer, they were pictured cuddling and looking very cosy while out with pals on a boat trip.

The photos saw Pete with his arms wrapped around the Loose Women star while she sat between his legs relaxing.

Following the photos going viral, Olivia spoke about her troubled marriage on her podcast. She said: "It’s no secret. We had a really bad summer. I know this is not how people do things in my world. They do not talk and marriage in this way.

"I think that there was stuff going on on both sides. At the end of day marriage is really f***ing hard."

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