Olivia Bowen 'almost died' during 'traumatic' birth of baby girl Siena Grace

Olivia Bowen nearly lost her life during her daughter's delivery. Picture: Instagram/@oliviadbowen

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island star Olivia Bowen, 31, reportedly almost lost her life during her daughter's recent delivery, admitting it 'wasn't an easy ride'.

Olivia Bowen has reassured fans she and her newborn baby are 'doing OK' after 'almost dying' during the 'traumatic' birth of her little girl.

The Love Island favourite, 31, revealed she had welcomed her second child with husband Alex Bowen, 34, earlier this week, taking to Instagram to share the happy news on Monday.

But since introducing tiny Siena Grace to the world, stories have been swirling that the mother-of-two's labour had taken a near-fatal turn.

Now, the reality star has addressed rumours she nearly lost her life, posting a statement online giving followers an insight into what happened during her daughter's dangerous delivery.

The Love Island star introduced Siena Grace to the world this week. Picture: Instagram/@oliviadbowen

Across a sweet selfie featuring her son Abel, three, and her new daughter Siena, she wrote: "Hi all you gorgeous lot.

"I wanted to pop on here and say a ginormous thank you for all your messages and love and wishes, it's truly been overwhelming I can't tell you how beautiful it is to receive such kind messages about our little family.

"Secondly, I wanted to reassure you that I am doing OK and baby girl is OK, I know there have been some stories in the press online about my birth."

The mum-of-two said she would speak up in her own time. Picture: Instagram/@oliviadbowen

She continued: "The main thing is Siena and I are both recovering and are safe, it has been a bit of a traumatic time that I guess we are both just trying get through whilst in our little bubble.'

"I will of course share our birth story when I feel ready to, it's just a little raw at the moment and I struggle to put it into words.

"A lot happened and we're just working through that a as a family.

"I love you all so much and will be back to myself soon."

She and husband Alex already share a three-year-old son named Abel. Picture: Instagram/@oliviadbowen

An insider close to Olivia shed light on the close call, revealing that she had to undergo emergency surgery and a blood transfusion to save her life.

The source told the Daily Mail: "Olivia could have died during birth if it wasn’t for the incredible team at her local hospital.

"She lost nearly three litres of blood needing an urgent blood transfusion and emergency c-section."

TV star Olivia is yet to go into detail about Siena's birth but did announce her arrival on social media with an adorable photo of the new family of four.

On 18th August, she penned: "I can’t even find the words other than to say our beautiful girl Siena is here, and we are all bursting with love. 🩷

"It wasn’t an easy ride but every second worth it a thousand times over. I love my babies😭🩷," tagging her husband Alex alongside six red hearts.

She shared snaps of her daughter's new room. Picture: Instagram/@oliviadbowen

It's not the first heartbreaking experience Olivia's faced during the arrival of her daughter as earlier this year she revealed the couple had been expecting twins.

Sadly, she lost one of the babies eight weeks into the pregnancy due to a condition called 'vanishing twin syndrome'.

Appearing as a guest on Loose Women to discuss the devastating ordeal, she told the panel: "We had that two week period we were looking at cars, looking at car seats, planning bedrooms... and something happened called vanishing twin syndrome."

She explained: "One of the babies just basically didn't have a heartbeat but I'd had no symptoms, no pain, no bleeding to tell me that was what we were walking into. We were floored, we were expecting to have these two little babies."

Olivia and Alex are expected to delve into their difficult journey as part of their brand new ITV2 reality show, Olivia & Alex: Parenthood.