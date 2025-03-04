Olivia and Alex Bowen confirm gender of second baby in emotional video

Olivia and Alex Bowen have confirmed the sex of their second baby. Picture: Olivia Bowen/Instagram/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Love Island success story Olivia and Alex have confirmed the sex of their baby in a sweet Instagram video with first born Abel.

Olivia and Alex Bowen have confirmed the sex of their unborn baby in a very emotional and sweet video uploaded to Instagram.

Sitting around a table with their two-year-old son Abel, the Love Island couple, who were on series two of the reality TV show, can be seen unboxing a bear with a pink ribbon on - confirming they are having a little girl.

Full of tears and happy smiles, Olivia, aged 31, captioned the photo: "My heart, soul & family is complete."

Here's everything you need to know about Olivia's pregnancy and baby from her due date, name lists and all about how they were having twins.

Olivia and Alex Bowen met on Love Island series 2. Picture: Olivia Bowen/Instagram

When is Love Island Olivia Bowen's due date?

Olivia and Alex, aged 33, have so far kept their due date, and exactly how far along in the pregnancy she is, a family secret.

She confirmed in early February 2025 she was pregnant with their second child with a sweet home video that she captioned: "A moment, a love - baby no2 - we’re waiting for you."

The video shows the happy couple found out they were expecting a new arrival around Christmas time, leaving us to guesstimate that baby Bowen number two is due mid summer.

Are Olivia and Alex Bowen having a baby boy or girl?

On March 4th 2025, it was time for the big reveal, a moment they were happy to share with all their social media followers.

Opening a box with a teddy for their son inside, the pink ribbon around his neck confirmed they would be completing their family with a baby girl.

What is Love Island's Olivia's baby name?

The reality TV stars are yet to discuss baby girl names with their fans and kept the name for their son a secret until they announced his arrival to the world.

When she was pregnant the first time around though, Olivia admitted she and Alex couldn't quite agree on a girl's name.

She told OK! Magazine at the time: "We like really traditional names, I like old lady names.

"We're just really struggling to agree on a girl. I like Audrey and Aubrey, but you didn't like those, did you?"

Was Olivia Bowen pregnant with twins?

In a raw interview a month after confirming her second pregnancy, Olivia confirmed she was originally carrying twins but suffered with 'Vanishing Twin Syndrome'.

Talking on Loose Women she detailed their journey and explained: "As soon as we found out it was twins I was already quite nervous because we've not had a great history of twins in our family but Alex was so positive.

"We went back at eight weeks and something happened called vanishing syndrome. I'd had no symptoms, I'd had no pain, no bleeding, absolutely nothing to tell me that that was what we were walking into and I guess from that moment we were completely floored."

Explaining what the syndrome is, Olivia added: "Vanishing twin syndrome - it can as it just says literally vanish. The one beautiful part of it that I try to hold on to is that they do absorb into your body, those cells become a part of you and that's what I've sort of been holding on to."

Alex and Olivia Bowen are the proud parents of son Abel. Picture: Olivia Bowen/Instagram

Who is Love Island Olivia and Alex's first son?

Alex and Olivia already have adorable two-year-old son Abel Jacob Bowen who they welcomed on 10th June 2022.

His name holds a special meaning to the family as Olivia revealed it was going to be her name should she have been a boy.

She has also opened up about the difficulties she faced during labour with Abel which resulted in a 30 hour birth and having to go to theatre to have a forceps delivery.

Olivia told Grazia: "The fact that I was pushing when the baby couldn’t get out because my water hadn’t broken and I hadn’t dilated enough, stressed him out and I had to go into theatre. After having an epidural and being induced, he was pulled him out with forceps.

“I think I wanted to be like this raw, natural woman that could breathe through her contractions and be fine. I wanted to be like those strong women that I’d seen depicted everywhere.”

