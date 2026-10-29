Olivia Colman reveals the simple communication secret behind her 25-year marriage to Ed Sinclair

Olivia Colman has offered a candid insight into her long-standing marriage to husband Ed Sinclair. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Oscar-winning actress has opened up about how the couple navigate disagreements, revealing why choosing the right moment to talk is key to their lasting relationship.

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Olivia Colman has offered a candid insight into her long-standing marriage to husband Ed Sinclair, revealing the communication rule that has helped them stay together for 25 years.

The actress, 52, says the couple rarely argue, crediting their shared dislike of confrontation and a willingness to address difficult conversations calmly rather than allowing disagreements to escalate.

Speaking while promoting her new film Wicker, Olivia explained that neither she nor Ed is naturally inclined towards conflict, but they have learned the importance of discussing issues when the time feels right.

Speaking while promoting her new film Wicker, Olivia explained that neither she nor Ed is naturally inclined towards conflict. Picture: Getty

The star, best known for her roles in The Crown and The Favourite, said: "I'm not a conflict person, nor is my husband."

She continued: "We've learned over the years to definitely try and talk about, you know, 'That thing on Tuesday, can we talk about that', in a calm way and then it works well."

For Olivia, timing is just as important as the conversation itself. Rather than confronting a problem in the heat of the moment, she prefers to find a quieter opportunity to discuss what has happened.

"Find a nice gentle time to say, 'Can we talk about that thing'," she explained, adding that the conversation can sometimes begin with one partner questioning what the issue was in the first place.

The actress also recalled hearing advice from someone who had been married for around 50 years, who suggested that sometimes "it's the things you don't say" that matter.

The couple's relationship began decades ago when they met while studying in Cambridge during the 1990s. Picture: Getty

Her own approach, she suggested, is to choose the right moment and raise concerns gently rather than allowing them to become a source of resentment.

The couple's relationship began decades ago when they met while studying in Cambridge during the 1990s.

They fell in love while rehearsing for a Cambridge Footlights production of Alan Ayckbourn's play Table Manners.

Olivia was studying to become a teacher at Homerton College, while Ed initially studied law before pursuing a career in the arts.

Olivia has previously spoken with characteristic humour about the lengths she went to in order to attract his attention.

In an interview with Bustle, she admitted she had memorised the words to a song Ed liked and learned his timetable. "I sort of stalked him," she confessed, before adding: "Which I don't condone. It did work in our case."

The actress has also joked about the balance of luck in their relationship, saying she reminds her husband every day that he is "a very lucky man".

Ed went on to train at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and worked as an actor before establishing himself as a screenwriter and producer.

His credits include the 2021 Sky drama Landscapers, which starred Olivia alongside David Thewlis.

He also produced The Roses, featuring Olivia and Benedict Cumberbatch as a married couple whose relationship deteriorates into bitter conflict.

Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch are pub mates with a 15-year friendship

Away from their professional lives, Olivia and Ed share three children: sons Finn, 20, and Hall, 18, and a daughter, 10.

The couple have generally kept their family life private despite Olivia's high-profile career.

Olivia has previously spoken about how acting can sometimes feel uncomfortable when intimate scenes are involved.

Last year, she admitted that filming scenes involving nudity or simulated sex could leave her feeling as though she were being unfaithful to her husband.

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