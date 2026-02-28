Olivia Dean facts: Age, family, boyfriend and how she got famous revealed

Olivia Dean has had a huge rise in fame in the past year. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

How did Olivia Dean get so famous? Here's everything you need to know about the BRIT Awards star including her family background and net worth.

Olivia Dean's name has been on everyone's lips since her breakthrough tracks Man I Need and Nice To Each Other exploded into the music charts.

Her beautiful vocals and charming on-stage style have endeared her to both critically-acclaimed musicians and fans worldwide.

Since her second studio album The Art of Loving hit platinum status and debuted at number one, the British star has been unstoppable.

But who is the woman behind the pop machine? Here's everything you need to know about Olivia Dean, from her age and relationship status to her incredible rise to stardom.

Olivia Dean has been performing at some of music's biggest events in 2026. Picture: Getty

Who is Olivia Dean?

Age: 26 (born 14th March 1999)

From: Haringey, London

Instagram: @oliviadeano

Olivia Lauryn Dean is an award-winning performer who has made serious waves in the pop world.

In 2025, the soulful singer broke an impressive music record, becoming the first female solo artist to score four UK top-ten singles at the same time with her songs Man I Need, Nice to Each Other, So Easy (To Fall in Love) and Rein Me In.

Born in north London to an English father and Jamaican-Guyanese mother, she was raised on a mix of pop, soul and R&B, from Jill Scott, Angie Stone, and Lauryn Hill, to Al Green and Carole King.

These legendary icons inspired her chart-topping tracks, which have earned her one GRAMMY Award and nominations for eight BRIT Awards, plus the prestigious Mercury Prize.

Who are Olivia Dean's familly?

Olivia is the daughter of proud mum Christine, who is of Jamaican-Guyanese heritage and her dad who is English.

The breakthrough artist has often spoken about the history of her family, calling herself the "grand daughter of an immigrant" and "a product of bravery".

Accepting an award at the Grammy's, Olivia said: "I guess I want to say I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I wouldn't be here... I'm a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated.

"So yeah, we are nothing without each other. Thank you so much. I love you. Thank you so much."

Her nan was part of the Windrush generation in the UK.

Olivia's mum is a political lawyer who was reportedly the first Black woman to become deputy leader of a British political party, the Women’s Equality Party.

Raised in Highams Park, London, Olivia also has a younger brother and her parents have been together for 30 years. Their relationship is the reason she calls herself a "romantic".

How did Olivia Dean become famous and what is her net worth?

Olivia has always loved performing, but it was aged 15 she transitioned from acting to music, attending the famous BRIT school.

She was discovered at her graduation concert which saw her land jobs as a backing singer for bands such as Rudimental.

Olivia released her debut album, Messy, in 2023 which saw a reasonable amount of success. However, her 2025 album, The Art Of Loving, is what made her a household name.

Early in her music career, Olivia is estimated to have a net worth of around £1.5million in 2026.

Olivia Dean reportedly began dating her boyfriend in April 2025. Picture: Getty

Who is Olivia Dean's boyfriend?

Olivia likes to keep her family and romantic life out of the spotlight but in the summer of 2025, she debuted her new boyfriend Eddie Burns.

Attending Wimbledon together, Eddie is also from the music world and performs as drummer for singer Clairo.

Olivia has also been linked to Harry Styles in the past but their romance has never been confirmed or denied.

