Love Island's Olivia and Marcel 'split' just days after leaving the All Stars villa

By Hope Wilson

The first Love Island All Stars couple is rumoured to have broken up!

Olivia Hawkins, 29, and Marcel Somerville, 39, have reportedly 'split' just days after leaving the Love Island All Stars villa.

As the first couple to be dumped from the island, fans were rooting for Olivia and Marcel to make things work on the outside. However it now appears the pair have broken-up as their relationship was "no longer romantic".

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed: "Olivia and Marcel ended things a few days ago. Things just weren't working out, outside the villa, and it was better to end things as friends rather than force anything."

The insider added: "They really are good mates though - they speak all the time and have a lot of respect for each other, but it's no longer romantic."

This comes as a stark contrast to how the pair were feeling during their exit interview with Maya Jama, where the couple seemed excited to continue things on the outside world.

The 39-year-old revealed: "I think we’ll eat loafs of food and have loads of fun."

Olivia added: "Well I’m happy I’ve left with Marcel, I’m not leaving myself. I’ve come and I’ve found an amazing guy."

So far neither Olivia nor Marcel have confirmed the rumours of their split, however Olivia did hint that the pair weren't in an official relationship.

Speaking on the Sisters In The City Podcast, the 29-year-old was asked if she and Marcel were "closed off" to which Olivia replied: "No definitely not closed off."

She went on to add: "You know what, it's like when you come out of the villa there's so much pressure on you and we're not together, we're still getting to know each other.

"We were only coupled up for a week - it’s very early days.

"He's officially still married, he's still going through a divorce, so obviously the situation in Love Island was … you don't think about that, but when you come out you have to think about the logistics of things."