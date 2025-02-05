Love Island's Olivia and Marcel 'split' just days after leaving the All Stars villa

5 February 2025, 09:22

Olivia Hawkins and Marcel Somerville are said to have broken up
Olivia Hawkins and Marcel Somerville are said to have broken up. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

The first Love Island All Stars couple is rumoured to have broken up!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olivia Hawkins, 29, and Marcel Somerville, 39, have reportedly 'split' just days after leaving the Love Island All Stars villa.

As the first couple to be dumped from the island, fans were rooting for Olivia and Marcel to make things work on the outside. However it now appears the pair have broken-up as their relationship was "no longer romantic".

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed: "Olivia and Marcel ended things a few days ago. Things just weren't working out, outside the villa, and it was better to end things as friends rather than force anything."

The insider added: "They really are good mates though - they speak all the time and have a lot of respect for each other, but it's no longer romantic."

Marcel Somerville and Olivia Hawkins have exited the villa
Marcel Somerville and Olivia Hawkins have exited the villa. Picture: ITV

This comes as a stark contrast to how the pair were feeling during their exit interview with Maya Jama, where the couple seemed excited to continue things on the outside world.

The 39-year-old revealed: "I think we’ll eat loafs of food and have loads of fun."

Olivia added: "Well I’m happy I’ve left with Marcel, I’m not leaving myself. I’ve come and I’ve found an amazing guy."

Marcel Sommerville and Olivia Hawkins coupled up on Love Island All Stars
Marcel Sommerville and Olivia Hawkins coupled up on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

So far neither Olivia nor Marcel have confirmed the rumours of their split, however Olivia did hint that the pair weren't in an official relationship.

Speaking on the Sisters In The City Podcast, the 29-year-old was asked if she and Marcel were "closed off" to which Olivia replied: "No definitely not closed off."

She went on to add: "You know what, it's like when you come out of the villa there's so much pressure on you and we're not together, we're still getting to know each other.

"We were only coupled up for a week - it’s very early days.

"He's officially still married, he's still going through a divorce, so obviously the situation in Love Island was … you don't think about that, but when you come out you have to think about the logistics of things."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Love Island All Stars is taking over our winter TV watching

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 finish?

Love Island All Stars 2025

Michelle Keegan has showcased her growing baby bump.

Michelle Keegan reveals blossoming baby bump for first time in 'stunning' snaps

Beyoncé announces her UK tour

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour 2025: UK dates, venues, ticket, prices and more revealed

Coldplay In Concert

Coldplay UK tour dates 2025: Tickets, prices, venues and support acts

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford has quit the villa.

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford quits All Stars before even entering villa

Love Island All Stars 2025

Coleen Nolan has opened up regarding Linda Nolan's death

Coleen Nolan breaks down in tears as she pays tribute to sister Linda on Loose Women

All Stars fans have already picked their winning couple.

Love Island fans threaten to boycott show if 'hilarious' couple don't win All Stars

Love Island All Stars 2025

Robbie Williams is going on an exciting tour across UK and Europe in 2025

Robbie Williams Live 2025 tour: Tickets, prices, support acts and venues

Ron Hall is rumoured to have quit Love Island All Stars

Ron Hall's Love Island All Stars exit explained as he quits villa days after Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars 2025

Fans have been keen to learn more about Ron Hall's eye

What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa

Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

The Love Island All Stars cast have been revealed

Who are the new bombshells in Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars 2025

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

Hugh Jackman has cancelled his BST performance

Hugh Jackman 'deeply disappointed' after cancelling BST Hyde Park show

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out regarding his health

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he's determined 'not to die' after recent health scare

Ruth Langsford has spoken out regarding her divorce from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford breaks silence on ‘difficult and painful’ split from Eamonn Holmes

Chris Martin paid tribute to Liam Payne at the Grammys

Grammys 2025: One Direction's Liam Payne receives emotional tribute from Chris Martin

Christopher Dean paid tributes to those who died including figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

Dancing on Ice: Christopher Dean tears up as he pays tribute to ice skaters in US plane crash

Dancing On Ice

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are first-time parents together

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins announces she has welcomed her first child via surrogate

Coleen Nolan attends the funeral of her sister Linda

Linda Nolan funeral: Sister Coleen Nolan, Shane Richie pay tribute to "wonderful" star at emotional service
Bear Grylls has launched a new TV show on Netflix

Bear Grylls facts: Age, real name, wife and family revealed

Samie Elishi and Luca Bish share a romantic past

What happened between Luca Bish and Samie Elishi? Their secret Love Island romance revealed
Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have split

What happened between Samie Elishi and Tom Clare? Their Love Island relationship explained

TV & Movies

Samie Elishi is one of the Love Island All Stars

Samie Elishi facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Chuggs is said to be returning to the Love Island villa

Chuggs facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram, real name and Love Island history explained

Mikey Graham didn't reunite with Boyzone for the documentary

Mikey Graham facts: Boyzone singer's age, wife, children and where he is now revealed