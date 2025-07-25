Exclusive

Olly Murs reveals his favourite thing about being dad to daughter Madison

Olly Murs has opened up about being a father. Picture: Heart/Olly Murs

By Hope Wilson

After welcoming daughter Madi last year, Olly Murs has revealed what he loves about being a parent.

Olly Murs has revealed his favourite thing about being a dad to 16-month-old daughter Madi, and gave fans an update on his wife Amelia as she prepares to give birth to their second child.

The X Factor star joined Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman to talk about his new single 'Save Me' and the perks of fatherhood.

When asked what he loved about being a parent, Olly revealed: "It’s incredible. The best bit I think is walking in now when I’ve not been there for a few days and I just see her little pretty face light up when I see her."

He added: "That’s probably the most amazing feeling."

Olly Murs and his wife Amelia Murs share daughter Madison together. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

The Saturday Breakfast presenter also give fans an update on his wife Amelia who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child.

While they haven't settled on a name just yet, Olly did confirm their child would not be named after his co-host Mark Wright or Jamie Theakston.

The pair have been doing their research when it comes to finding the perfect moniker for their baby, with Olly revealing: "We did our homework for the first one, we didn’t know we were having a girl and obviously Madi came so we had that name ready."

Amelia Murs and Olly Murs shared a sweet video with their daughter Maddie to announce their second child. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

He went on to add: "We have got a boy name already. The female name we’ve just come up with another one which we really love, but it’s so difficult.

"You go through the books and then you remember someone from school or someone that you’ve met. The missus goes ‘Oh I love this name’ and you go 'No, this guy in year nine, horrible!’"

Watch Olly Murs on Heart Breakfast here:

Olly Murs STRIPS OFF in Central London for his new track 'Save Me'

In April 2025 Olly and Amelia revealed they were expecting another child, posting on Instagram: "We’re so egg-cited to share this..… Another Baby Murs on the way 🍼👶🏻💛"

So far they haven't confirmed when the baby is due or their gender, so fans will have to wait to see who Baby Murs is in the coming months!