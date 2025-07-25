Exclusive

Olly Murs reveals his favourite thing about being dad to daughter Madison

25 July 2025, 15:25

Olly Murs has opened up about being a father
Olly Murs has opened up about being a father. Picture: Heart/Olly Murs

By Hope Wilson

After welcoming daughter Madi last year, Olly Murs has revealed what he loves about being a parent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olly Murs has revealed his favourite thing about being a dad to 16-month-old daughter Madi, and gave fans an update on his wife Amelia as she prepares to give birth to their second child.

The X Factor star joined Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman to talk about his new single 'Save Me' and the perks of fatherhood.

When asked what he loved about being a parent, Olly revealed: "It’s incredible. The best bit I think is walking in now when I’ve not been there for a few days and I just see her little pretty face light up when I see her."

He added: "That’s probably the most amazing feeling."

Olly Murs and his wife Amelia Murs share daughter Madison together
Olly Murs and his wife Amelia Murs share daughter Madison together. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

The Saturday Breakfast presenter also give fans an update on his wife Amelia who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child.

While they haven't settled on a name just yet, Olly did confirm their child would not be named after his co-host Mark Wright or Jamie Theakston.

The pair have been doing their research when it comes to finding the perfect moniker for their baby, with Olly revealing: "We did our homework for the first one, we didn’t know we were having a girl and obviously Madi came so we had that name ready."

Amelia Murs and Olly Murs shared a sweet video with their daughter Maddie to announce their second child
Amelia Murs and Olly Murs shared a sweet video with their daughter Maddie to announce their second child. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

He went on to add: "We have got a boy name already. The female name we’ve just come up with another one which we really love, but it’s so difficult.

"You go through the books and then you remember someone from school or someone that you’ve met. The missus goes ‘Oh I love this name’ and you go 'No, this guy in year nine, horrible!’"

Watch Olly Murs on Heart Breakfast here:

Olly Murs STRIPS OFF in Central London for his new track 'Save Me'

In April 2025 Olly and Amelia revealed they were expecting another child, posting on Instagram: "We’re so egg-cited to share this..… Another Baby Murs on the way 🍼👶🏻💛"

So far they haven't confirmed when the baby is due or their gender, so fans will have to wait to see who Baby Murs is in the coming months!

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Toni's tattoo has caused a stir on social media

What is Toni's tattoo? Meaning and symbolism being Love Island star's ink revealed

Love Island

Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams are both musical royalty, albeit from different sides of the Atlantic.

When Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams surprised fans with incredible 'Angels' duet

All Happy Gilmore 2 cameos revealed

Happy Gilmore 2 cameos: Every celebrity in Netflix film

Netflix

Sharon was just 18 when she met 22-year-old Ozzy, then the frontman of Black Sabbath

Sharon Osbourne tells epic story of how she met and fell in love with Ozzy

Ex-Bill actor Jeff helped real-life police officers take down a shoplifter.

The Bill's PC Reg Hollis turns real-life cop as he helps police arrest shoplifter

Happy Gilmore 2 is part of a bigger deal with the streaming service, worth an eye-watering $275million

How much Adam Sandler was paid for Happy Gilmore 2

Netflix

Shakira spent 'a number of hours' with the ITV welfare team.

Love Island’s Shakira tried to quit the show after hitting 'breaking point'

Love Island

Chris Hughes has confessed baby plans with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes shares baby plans with JoJo Siwa after shock marriage confession

Lauren and Harrison have hinted they may be moving in together

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren reveal they're moving in together despite fan backlash

Love Island

Harry is confronted by Helena

Love Island first look sees furious Helena confront Harry in tense scenes

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Primark shoppers have discovered a new £4 item that could rival Labubus.

Primark launches 'cute' Labubu-style bag charm for just £4

Lifestyle

Farnham FC has revealed Harry's salary.

Love Island’s Harry’s eye-watering football earnings explained as club reveals wages

Love Island

Tamzin Outhwaite, 54, has revealed that her eldest child, 17-year-old Flo, is transgender

Tamzin Outhwaite reveals eldest child, 17, is transgender

Kelly Osbourne has paid tribute to her late dad Ozzy Osbourne.

Kelly Osbourne posts heart-wrenching tribute to 'best friend' Ozzy Osbourne following shock death
Together, they performed Changes, a reimagined version of the 1972 Black Sabbath ballad that the father-daughter duo had turned into a surprise UK No. 1 just months earlier.

When Ozzy Osbourne and daughter Kelly sang stunning duet at Buckingham Palace

The Grafties are back on Love Island

All the Love Island Grafties clips revealed as videos cause carnage in the villa

Love Island

Hulk Hogan has died

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies, aged 71

Harrison has spoken about his relationship with Lauren

Love Island's Harrison reveals real reason he hasn't asked Lauren to be his girlfriend

Love Island

Love Island's Harry and Helena 'split' in explosive scenes

Love Island's Harry and Helena 'split' in explosive scenes

Love Island

Yasmin and Blu are exploring their connection

Love Island first look sees Yasmin and Blu flirt while Jamie watches on

Love Island

Love Island's Harrison reveals his mum 'grilled' him when he came out of the villa

Love Island's Harrison reveals his mum 'grilled' him over controversial behaviour

Love Island

Liam Neeson has spoken about his relationship with Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson reveals his favourite thing about Pamela Anderson

Watch the moment Vanessa Kirby reacts to her forgotten McFly music video cameo

Watch the moment Vanessa Kirby reacts to her forgotten McFly music video cameo

Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76, just weeks after a powerful final farewell performance in his home city of Birmingham.

Ozzy Osbourne's last performance weeks before his death is heartbreaking

Tom Holland stunned the world with an unforgettable appearance on the American TV show Lip Sync Battle

When Tom Holland’s 'Umbrella' performance shocked everyone – including Zendaya

Harrison has said that Conor and Megan could recouple

Love Island's Harrison says Conor will get back with Megan following her shock return

Love Island