Olly Murs issues statement as he cancels gig after just 20 minutes due to health concerns

23 May 2025, 12:27

Olly Murs apologised to his fans online.
Olly Murs apologised to his fans online. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The "gutted" pop singer, 40, explained why he was only able to perform six songs before walking off stage.

Olly Murs has issued a statement after he was forced to cancel a gig in Glasgow on Thursday night just 20 minutes into his performance due to health concerns.

The pop star, 40, shocked fans when he pulled the plug on his sold-out show at Scottish venue Hydro after he was only able to belt out six songs.

Taking to social media to apologise to the crowd in a heartfelt Instagram Story last night, the father-of-one admitted he was "sorry from the bottom of my heart" for walking off stage.

The Heart presenter, who shares daughter Maddie with wife Amelia, explained he couldn't go on singing due to a severely strained throat, which was rapidly causing him to lose his voice.

Olly Murs speaks after being forced to walk off Glasgow stage

Confessing he felt absolutely "gutted" at the turn of events, Olly said: "Glasgow, firstly I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry tonight, I'm so sorry that I had to walk off after six songs and cancel the show.

"I've never done this in 15 years. Most of the time, as singers, you can kind of get through it if your voice isn't 100% but I walked out tonight thinking my voice was great.

"Yeah, I maybe felt a little bit run down but I didn't think I couldn't do the show because I wouldn't have come out there otherwise, so to walk off after six songs, as I said on stage, I'm so sorry."

Olly is currently on his UK arena tour, supported by Blue.
Olly is currently on his UK arena tour, supported by Blue. Picture: Getty

He continued: "15 years, I've never done this, so as you can probably hear from my voice, it just sounded rubbish, and it's unfair for you guys that have spent all that money to come and see me, you deserve the best show, and me being at my best, and I'm so sorry from the bottom of my heart.

"Hopefully I can recover from this, I'm going to see the doctor tomorrow morning so I'll let you guys know tomorrow what the plan is for the rest of the day."

The pop star was forced to pull the plug on his latest gig.
The pop star was forced to pull the plug on his latest gig. Picture: Getty

Gig-goers have since revealed that Olly tried to battle through the pain, but after finishing his hit song Kiss Me Like You Mean It, he told the audience: "My voice has gone."

Before disappearing from view, he added: "This has never happened to me before but you can hear my voice is going.

"I want to give you the concert you deserve so I can't go on. I'm going to come back, but I need to go now."

The dad-of-one is expecting his second child with wife Amelia.
The dad-of-one is expecting his second child with wife Amelia. Picture: Instagram

The married singer, who is expecting his second child, updated his loyal followers later that night, revealing he had a medical appointment lined up to determine whether he could perform at the weekend.

Olly said: "So I've been told I'm actually seeing the doctor tonight which is great, so I'll give you guys an update as soon as I know anything.

"Obviously I'm going to try my absolute best to make these shows possible at the weekend.

"I'm so sorry for everyone tonight, apologies from the bottom of my heart but yeah... gutted."

