Olly Murs and Mark Wright announce new Heart show!

20 February 2025, 09:00

Olly, who is already a friend of the station, said he was "buzzing" to be working alongside Mark. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Olly Murs is joining the Heart team as he and best friend Mark Wright team up for their own show every Saturday morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After years of friendship, Olly Murs and Mark Wright are bringing their feel-good vibes and hilarious banter to Heart with their own show.

The 'Dear Darlin'', 'Troublemaker' and 'Dance With Me Tonight' hitmaker will join Mark every Saturday morning from 9am to 12pm from March 1, 2025, in a brand new show for Heart, the UK’s biggest commercial radio station.

Olly, who is already a friend of the station, said he was "buzzing" to be working alongside Mark, adding that he "can't believe" they've been given their own show.

Announcing the news, he said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be sharing my Saturday mornings with Wrighty & the Heart listeners. They’ve actually given us our own radio show – can you believe it!?

"We have such a laugh off air, so I know we’ll have a great time doing this together. Expect plenty of banter, big entertainment, and obviously a bit of healthy competition. Can’t wait!!”

Mark Wright added: “It’s not every day that you get to work with your mate, and I just can’t wait for Olly to join Heart. I just know our listeners are going to love listening to Olly every Saturday morning, and we promise to bring you all the good laughs, fun and banter!”

Also on Heart, Vicky Pattison who previously hosted Drive across Heart North East, has a brand new show across the UK, bringing listeners all the positive weekend vibes every Saturday late afternoon from 4pm – 7pm. Vicky is a huge hit with the Heart audience and will keep listeners company as she plays the best tunes.

Elsewhere on the Heart schedule, Ben Atkinson moves to 10pm – 1am Monday to Thursday. Guy Howard keeps the feel good tunes coming as the new host of weekday overnights from 1am – 4am.

Over on Heart’s decade station, Heart 00s, Fia Tarrant is the new host on Breakfast, playing all the biggest throwback tunes of the decade non-stop from 6am-10am.

