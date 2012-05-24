Olly Murs models with Robbie Williams
The Heart Skips A Beat singer is pictured alongside the Take That star in a new collection shoot for Robbie's fashion label, Farrell.
The pair were in great spirits as they modeled the clothing, set for release later this year,
'Me and @ollyofficial shooting Farrell Autumn/Winter 12/13 RW,' Robbie tweeted alongside the picture.
Olly launched his #1 hit Heart Skips A Beat in the US yesterday after filming a new music video for the track earlier this month.
See the photo below: