Olly Murs welcomes second child with wife Amelia and shares son's sweet name

Olly Murs has become a dad for the second time. Picture: Instagram/@ollymurs

By Claire Blackmore

Heart presenter Olly Murs has become a dad for the second time, revealing his wife Amelia Murs had given birth to a little baby boy.

Olly Murs and his wife Amelia have welcomed their second child together, announcing the happy news to fans on social media on Thursday morning.

The Heart presenter, 41, posted an adorable snap of the new family of four as they left the hospital following the birth of their little baby boy.

Holding the car seat in one hand and his 16-month-old daughter in the other, the proud dad gushed over his tiny newborn as he revealed his son's arrival online.

The pop singer also shared the sweet name the couple had picked out for their bundle of joy.

Next to the poignant photo of them heading home for the first time, Olly wrote: "Walking out as four. Welcome to the world, our little Albert," alongside a blue love heart.

Second-time mum Amelia re-posted the picture on Instagram Stories, adding: "My heart is SO full right now."

The couple, who tied the knot in a glamorous Essex ceremony back in July 2023, already share a little girl named Madison, who was born in April 2024.

Now, he and 33-year-old Amelia have one son and daughter, who are just over a year and a half apart.

The couple already share 16-month-old daughter Maddie. Picture: Instagram/@ollymurs

Before son Albert was born, Olly opened up about becoming father and the journey he had been on since welcoming Maddie into the world.

He told Essex Live last year: "A lot of people said that to me, when you have a child, in some of the moments where you're having difficult days and there's crying and they always say, try and enjoy these moments.

"I'm like, how can I enjoy it, it's tough, I'm tired!"

The loved-up pair tied the knot in 2023. Picture: Instagram/@ollymurs

Despite his candid account of the lows of parenthood, he also gushed over the highs and laid bare his new challenges as a dad of an active toddler.

Olly added: "Now she's at a really great age at 11 months.

"She's sleeping well, she's weaning, and that's an even more of a daunting stage because then she starts figuring out, you know, how to eat and what she can swallow.

"But it's so important to make the most of every day, because time flies so fast."