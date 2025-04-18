Olly Murs and wife Amelia announce they are expecting second child

Heart presenter Olly Murs has revealed his wife Amelia Murs is pregnant

The couple already share daughter Maddie who was born in April 2024

Listen to Heart on Global Player, the official Heart app

Olly Murs and Amelia Murs are expecting a second child together. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

By Hope Wilson

Olly Murs and his wife Amelia Murs took to social media to reveal the happy news.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olly Murs, 40, and his wife Amelia Murs, 32, have announced they are expecting their second child together.

The X Factor star took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news, saying: "We’re so egg-cited to share this..… Another Baby Murs on the way 🍼👶🏻💛"

Olly then shared a sweet video of themselves with their daughter Maddie wearing a 'Big Sis' jumper while Amelia carried ultrasound photographs.

The couple welcomed their first child in April 2024 and recently celebrated Maddie's first birthday.

Amelia Murs and Olly Murs shared a sweet video with their daughter Maddie. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

Speaking about being a dad, Olly told Essex Live: "A lot of people said that to me, when you have a child, in some of the moments where you're having difficult days and there's crying and they always say, try and enjoy these moments. I'm like, how can I enjoy it, it's tough, I'm tired!"

He said last month: "Now she's at a really great age at 11 months, she's sleeping well, she's weaning, and that's an even more of a daunting stage because then she starts figuring out, you know, how to eat and what she can swallow. But it's so important to make the most of every day, because time flies so fast."

Olly Murs and Amelia Murs welcomed their daughter Maddie in 2024. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

Olly and Amelia tied the knot in 2023 in a lavish ceremony involving fairground rides and vintage cars.

During an interview with the Times, Olly revealed when he discovered Amelia was "the one", saying: "I always thought that spark when you fall in love was a load of Disney rubbish.

"People would talk about that moment and you'd go, 'Really?' And when it does happen, it's not like it is in films, of course. When that person walks into your life and changes how you feel, you know. She's gorgeous, the love of my life."